Tech :  The best Apple products to buy from Apple's Refurbished Mac store (AAPL)

There an online Apple store that you may not have heard of.

It's called the Refurbished Mac store, and you can find older products that are less expensive than the newer products you'd find in Apple's main online and physical outlets.

Some of the products are certainly too old to consider buying, no matter how tempting the price tag, and others simply aren't good deals. But there are some more recent products that will suit most people just fine.

As you may have guessed, the Refurbished Mac store sells previously-owned devices. I can understand if that idea puts you off, but if the refurbished 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro I recently bought is anything to go by, Apple's refurbishment process is excellent. My refurbished MacBook Pro is in perfect working order, and it looks brand-spanking new, too. I saved $450 by going with the older refurbished model.

Refurbished device quantities are limited, so you may not find the exact model you're looking for.

Check out the best Apple devices to get from the Refurbished Mac store:

October 2016 13-inch MacBook Pros

The October 2016 MacBook Pros are nearly identical to the 2017 models, save for the slightly older processor. For many, however, the 2016 model's processor will be just fine, and you still get the Touch Bar, glorious display, same RAM, and battery life of the 2017 model.

You can check out the October 2016 13-inch MacBook Pros from the Refurbished Mac store here. Make sure you look for "Originally released in October 2016" in the model descriptions, as the listing includes even older models that you may not want.

October 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros

Like the 13-inch models, the 15-inch MacBook Pros released in October 2016 are nearly identical to the 2017 models, save for the slightly older processor. For many, the 2016 model's processor will be just fine, and you still get the Touch Bar, glorious display, same RAM, and battery life of the 2017 model.

You can check out the October 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros from the Refurbished Mac store here. Make sure you look for "Originally released in October 2016" in the model descriptions, as the listing includes even older models that you may not want.

15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.2GHz Core i7 from 2015

Apple still sells the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.2GHz Core i7 processor in its main retail site for $2,000, but you can snag one for $1,700 in the Refurbished Mac store. You'd save $300.

October 2015 iMacs

If you want a computer that stays on your desk, you can save a ton by buying older iMacs from October 2015. For example, this refurbished 27-inch iMac with a 5K display goes for $1360 in the Refurbished Mac store. The newer model might have newer specs, but it also costs $750 more than the refurbished model. The specs in the older October 2015 model are still very good and should suit most people just fine.

You can check out other October 2015 iMac models on Apple's Refurbished Mac store. Make sure you look for "Originally released in October 2015" in the model descriptions, as the listing includes even older models that you may not want.

March 2016 9.7-inch iPad Pro

Apple doesn't sell the March 2016 9.7-inch iPad Pro on its main retail site anymore, but you can still find it in the Refurbished Mac store.

It's $140 more than the new 32GB standard iPad, but it comes with a more powerful A9X chip and the Pro lines' amazing display. Also, it's compatible with Apple's Pencil stylus.

November 2015 12.9-inch iPad Pro

If you want an iPad Pro with a larger display, you can get the original 12.9-inch iPad Pro, also with the powerful A9X chip, for $590 in the Refurbished Mac store compared to the newer 12.9-inch iPad Pro that starts at $800. That's $210 in savings right there.

iPad Mini 4

Apple now only offers the iPad Mini 4 with 128GB of storage for $399. You can get refurbished models of the iPad Mini 4 with the same 128 GB for $310. There's also a 16GB model going for $280.

iPhone 6s

The least you could pay for a brand-new iPhone 6s from Apple's main retail site is $550 for the 32GB model, which makes the $510 refurbished 64GB model a tempting deal.

You can also get a refurbished 16GB model for $450.

Apple doesn't sell the 16GB and 64GB variants of the iPhone 6s on its main retail site anymore, so the Refurbished Mac store is the only place to get them.

iPhone 6s Plus

The least you can pay for a brand-new iPhone 6s Plus from Apple's main retail site is $650 for the 32GB model, which means you can save $60 by getting the $590 refurbished 64GB model.

You can also get a refurbished 32GB model for $530.

A brand-new 128GB iPhone 6s Plus will cost you $750, while a refurbished 128GB iPhone 6s Plus goes for $630.

Apple doesn't sell the 16GB and 64GB variants of the iPhone 6s Plus on its main retail site anymore, so the Refurbished Mac store is the only place to get them.

Apple Watch Series 2

You can get the Series 2 Apple Watch from Apple's main retail site for $269, or you can save $40 by buying one from Apple's Refurbished Mac store for $229.

July 2015 iPod Touch

You can get a brand-new 16GB iPod Touch from Apple's main retail store for $200, or you can buy exactly the same model for $170 and save $30 from the Refurbished Mac store. Higher capacity iPod Touch models are also cheaper in the Refurbished Mac store.