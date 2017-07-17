Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The beloved stars of 'Toy Story' are coming to 'Kingdom Hearts,' one of the most surreal game franchises ever created

  • Published:
Woody, Buzz, Rex and the rest of the "Toy Story" gang are moving from film to video games with "Kingdom Hearts 3," an upcoming Xbox One and PlayStation 4 action-adventure game.

Rex is very excited. play

(Disney/Square Enix)

The game is the long-anticipated third entry in the "Kingdom Hearts" series — the last major entry, "Kingdom Hearts 2," launched all the way back in 2005 on the PlayStation 2. In "Kingdom Hearts," various Disney characters and their worlds are mashed up with characters that would be right at home in a "Final Fantasy" game.

Alongside the cast of "Toy Story" (and their Earth-like setting), "Kingdom Hearts 3" also stars Goofy and Donald Duck.

(Disney/Square Enix)

You may've noticed a third character here — that's "Sora," the main character of "Kingdom Hearts 3" and who you'll play as when the game launches in 2018 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The latest trailer for the game debuted over the weekend, and it looks outrageous. Take a look right here:

