Tech The BBC just built an experimental iPlayer that knows who you are by your voice

The BBC has worked with Microsoft to build an experimental version of BBC iPlayer that uses artificial intelligence to allow you to sign in using your unique voiceprint.

Cyrus Saihan, Head of Digital Partnerships at the BBC, said. "We have developed an experimental proof of concept that lets you log in to the BBC’s digital services using your unique voice fingerprint instead of having to type in a password.”

With voice controlled interfaces like Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana starting to gain popularity, there is a good chance that in the future this could be the main way that we interact with many of our digital devices.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

