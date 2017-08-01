Tech :  The 8 biggest questions we have after this week's 'Game of Thrones'

Warning: Spoilers for "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode three, "The Queen's Justice." If you aren't caught up on the series, read at your own risk.

This week's episode of "Game of Thrones" provided a lot more action than the first two episodes of the season. It also had a ton of twists.

Instead of protecting Casterly Rock, Jaime attacks and takes Highgarden. And instead of giving Ellaria Sand a brutal death via The Mountain, Cersei leaves her to rot in the dungeon for the rest of her days, but not before watching her daughter slowly die of poison — and rot.

Things are looking good for Cersei this week.

She got revenge on one of her worst enemies. She outwitted her brother Tyrion in battle strategy. She seems to have the Iron Bank of Braavos on her side. And she eliminated the Tyrell and Martell bloodlines for good (even the bastard Sand Snakes), and in doing so, took out two great houses backing her greatest enemy, Daenerys Targaryen.

But things won't be this great for Cersei for long. Her moves were clever for now, but we have some questions based on what we say in "The Queen's Justice" that could mean her days are numbered.

Here are all the questions we have after this week's episode of "Game of Thrones:"

What's happening to Yara Greyjoy? And where is Theon headed?

We see Euron bring Yara to the Red Keep along with Ellaria and Tyene, but we don't see what happens to her after the walk through King's Landing. Is she Cersei's prisoner? Wherever she is, she's lucky she doesn't have to watch Tyene die and rot. But that doesn't mean she's lucky at all. Cersei will probably hold her as a hostage for now, or maybe let Euron keep her for himself.

We get a brief glimpse of Theon, who is saved by fellow Ironborn who appear to be on his side of the war. They don't greet him warmly, but chances are he's either headed back to Dragonstone, or continuing the mission Dorne to recruit some allies, who might be upset that their people have been killed by Queen Cersei.

Will the Iron Bank actually support Cersei, who has actively ignored the Crown's debt to them for years?

Cersei's meeting with the Iron Bank in "The Queen's Justice" goes unusually well for her, considering the crown has ignored the debts to the bank for years. This debt was mostly created by Littlefinger, who borrowed a lot of money from the Iron Bank as Master of Coin and never paid it back. In season four, Tywin tells Cersei that one of the reasons he agreed to ally with House Tyrell was due to their wealth. They could help pay back the debts.

In season three, Tyrion discovers the debt Littlefinger created and says, “If we fail to repay these loans, the bank will fund our enemies. One way or another, they always get their gold back.”

Cersei sounds like she has a plan to pay back the debts to the Iron Bank (which could be stealing money from Highgarden). But Daenerys could get in her way. And even if Daenerys doesn't, the Iron Bank could stick it to Cersei by using the money she paid them back to support her enemies.

Will Euron turn on Cersei?

It's already been pretty well established that Euron and Cersei can't be trusted: by anyone or each other. In "The Queen's Justice," Cersei tells Euron that his proposal of marriage won't happen until the war is over, even after he's delivered the gift of revenge to her doorstep. Rude, Cersei!

Despite Cersei's elongation of their engagement, Euron brings his ships to Casterly Rock (at what appears to be the speed of light) and destroys the Unsullied ships, so they don't have an easy way of getting back to Dragonstone. But without a confirmed marriage to Cersei, there's nothing stopping Euron from either taking the Iron Throne for himself, or for abandoning her cause when things don't go her way.

Will there actually be another Stark reunion when Arya arrives in Winterfell?

Arya has a terrible history of reuniting with her family members. She arrives at the Twins with the Hound in the aftermath of the Red Wedding, and arrives at the Vale of Arryn days after her aunt Lysa passed away, not knowing her sister Sansa was there.

Sunday's reunion with Sansa and Bran was awkward (thanks to Bran being super creepy as the Three-Eyed Raven), but we're still hoping all three Stark siblings will reunite without any trouble in episode four. It would be a welcome moment in a season that's already delivered some brutal deaths and too many wins for Cersei Lannister.

Where is Gendry, and will he return soon?

It's pretty obvious that we'll see Gendry, the last living Baratheon, some time this season, and it's possible he'll appear in episode four. In the trailer for episode four, Daenerys and Jon are entering what appears to be underneath Dragonstone, where the dragonglass Jon needs to mine for White Walker weapons is located.

Could Gendry be down there? It's possible he didn't row as long as we think, and it would be a great convenience considering Gendry is a blacksmith by trade.

Seriously: When will Jaime turn on Cersei?

It's about time he does.

In Olenna Tyrell's confession of killing Joffrey, she compares him Cersei, calling both of them monsters. Many fans have been eagerly awaiting Jaime's turn on Cersei, and perhaps Jaime will soon fully realize that his beloved sister/lover is horrible and destructive. Joffrey's death was indirectly Cersei's doing: She let him be the monster that he was. She created all of their enemies, and the Sands killed Myrcella because of her insistence that Tyrion killed Joffrey.

Will Melisandre return? And what is she up to in Volantis?

Our guess is yes. She made some huge mistakes — that she deeply regrets now — but she's very important to the biggest events of the series.

Melisandre tells Varys that she's headed to Volantis. Will she recruit other Lord of Light believers to make their way to Westeros to see the prince/princess who was promised? Possibly.

She also causes Varys to lose his usually cool and controlled temperament when she says, “I have to die in this strange country. Just like you.” She definitely knows more than most people on this show, so this isn't the last we've seen of her. Maybe we'll even get to see her in Volantis, which we've never seen before on the show.

What's Dany's next move?

In episode two, Olenna Tyrell gives Dany some welcome advice. Instead of listening to clever men, she says, "Be a dragon." At this point, Dany has probably had it with listening to men and their strategies, and might take Olenna's advice literally by riding Drogon into battle to destroy some Lannisters, possibly at Highgarden out of revenge for Olenna, who told her to do this in the first place.