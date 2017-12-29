Tech :  The 50 best video games of all time, according to critics

news

There are dozens of ways you could put together a list of the best video games ever made. You could look to classics, like "Super Mario Bros." here.

You could look at impact on the medium, or highest sales. You could write down your personal favorites on pieces of paper, then throw them into the air. Where the pieces land? That's your list.

But what we've got here is something slightly more scientific. Reviews aggregation site Metacritic compiles all reviews of games, then it averages those scores into an overall average. What you'll find below is the top 50 highest-rated games of all time, based on the averages obtained by Metacritic. We made one small change: Since there are a handful of duplicates on the list (multiple versions of the same game, released on multiple platforms), we've just taken the highest-ranked version of the game to make room for a handful of games that wouldn't have otherwise made the list.

Without further ado, these are the 50 best video games of all time:

50. "Devil May Cry"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 8.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In a large American metropolis, a man named Dante, a private investigator of the supernatural, is seeking revenge for the death of his mother and brother. The world is waiting, for Dante is no ordinary man, and with his father's sword in hand, he must enter the demon realm and avenge mankind."

Platforms: PC, iOS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

49. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Build your skills, earn respect, and show that you've got what it takes to Go Pro. 190 progressively harder goals. No time clock, no constraints. Pro-specific challenges. Evolving levels. Interact with other skaters. Multi-player modes. Customize your game...Your career is what you make of it."

Platforms: GameCube, Xbox, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Game Boy Advance, Tapwave Zodiac, OS X, PC

48. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 6.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Modern Warfare 2' continues the gripping and heart-racing action as players face off against a new threat dedicated to bringing the world to the brink of collapse. An entirely new gameplay mode which supports 2-player co-operative play online that is unique from the single player story campaign. Special Ops pits players into a gauntlet of time-trial and objective-based missions. Rank-up as players unlock new Special Ops missions, each more difficult. Missions include highlights from the single player campaign, fan favorites from 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare' and all new, exclusive missions. Setting a new bar for online multiplayer, 'Modern Warfare 2' multiplayer delivers new capabilities, customization, game states and modes, including: Create-a-Class Evolved. Secondary Weapons - Machine Pistols, Shotguns, Handguns, Launchers. Riot Shields. Equipment - Throwing Knives, Blast Shield, Tactical Insertion. Perk Upgrades. Bling (Dual Attachments). Customizable Killstreaks - AC130, Sentry Gun, Predator Missile, Counter-UAV, Care Package. Accolades (Post match reports)."

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, OS X

47. "Final Fantasy IX"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The last 'Final Fantasy' for the PlayStation, 'Final Fantasy IX' returns to the pure fantasy roots that spawned the series. This latest installment features highly detailed characters, vehicles, and environments, and breathtaking cinema-graphics. The addition of brand new features such as the story-enhancing Active Time Event system and the return of mini-games that grant additional gameplay make 'Final Fantasy IX' not only a memorable gaming experience, but also a significant step forward in the series."

Platforms: PlayStation, iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4

46. "BioShock Infinite"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 8.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Once conceived as a floating symbol of American ideals at a time when the United States was emerging as a world power, Columbia has been dispatched to distant shores with great fanfare by a captivated public. What begins as a brand new endeavor of hope turns drastically wrong as the city soon disappears into the clouds to whereabouts unknown. The player assumes the role of former Pinkerton agent Booker DeWitt, sent to the lost city to rescue Elizabeth, a young woman imprisoned there since childhood. He develops a relationship with Elizabeth, augmenting his abilities with hers so the pair may escape from a city that is literally falling from the sky. DeWitt must learn to fight foes in high-speed Sky-Line battles, engage in combat both indoors and amongst the clouds, and engage the power of dozens of new weapons and abilities.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

45. "World of Goo"

Critic score: 94/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'World of Goo' is a physics based puzzle / construction game. The millions of Goo Balls that live in the beautiful 'World of Goo' don't know that they are in a game, or that they are extremely delicious."

Platforms: Wii, PC, OS X, Linux, iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS, Nintendo Switch

44. "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 7.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Following the prologue Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain concludes the Metal Gear Solid V experience by following the story of the protagonist of the series, Big Boss (a.k.a. Snake). The Metal Gear Solid V experience is Creator and Director Hideo Kojima's first time incorporating open world gameplay to the groundbreaking Metal Gear franchise."

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

43. "Portal 2"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Portal 2' is the sequel to the title named "Game of the Year" 2007 by over 30 publications around the world. 'Portal 2' promises to break new ground in next generation gaming by expanding the award-winning recipe of innovative gameplay, immersive story, and creative inclusion of music while also introducing multiplayer co-op game modes."

Platforms: PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

42. "Madden NFL 2003"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 7.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Take Your Game Online: Access an online community where you can meet, chat, and play head-to-head against other gamers. Audio Dream Team: Dynamic play-by-play and analysis by Madden and Michaels. All-New Mini-camp: Hop on John Madden's Cruiser Tour Bus and travel to all NFL cities to complete skilled tasks. Create-A-Playbook: Customize receiver routes, player formations, and your team's entire playbook. Deepest Franchise Mode Ever: Play 30 years of Franchise mode and draft players each season with tips from your scouts."

Platforms: Game Boy Advance, PC, GameCube, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, Xbox

41. "The Last of Us"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Twenty years after a pandemic radically transformed known civilization, infected humans run amok and survivors kill one another for sustenance and weapons - literally whatever they can get their hands on. Joel, a salty survivor, is hired to smuggle a fourteen-year-old girl, Ellie, out of a rough military quarantine, but what begins as a simple job quickly turns into a brutal journey across the country."

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

40. "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Thrown into a parallel world by the mischievous actions of a possessed Skull Kid, Link finds a land in grave danger. The dark power of a relic called Majora's Mask has wreaked havoc on the citizens of Termina, but their most urgent problem is a suicidal moon crashing toward the world. Link has only 72 hours to find a way to stop its descent."

Platforms: Nintendo 64, Nintendo 3DS

39. "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In a 'Link to the Past,' Link travels between the light world and the dark world, conquering fierce monsters and uncovering Hyrule's deepest secrets along the way."

Platforms: Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy Advance, Virtual Console (various platforms)

38. "Halo 2"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 8.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The Covenant alien race threatens to destroy all humankind, and the only thing standing in its way is Master Chief, a genetically enhanced supersoldier. Master Chief returns in 'Halo 2,' which features new vehicles, weapons, environments, and more. This time, you can interact with your environment, wield two weapons at the same time, board opponents' vehicles, and even switch sides to play the role of a Covenant Elite. 'Halo 2' also supports broadband multiplayer action via Xbox Live."

Platforms: Xbox, Xbox One

37. "Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 8.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "With the addition of two new courses (a downtown Tokyo circuit and the Monte Carlo Grand Prix course), an impressive range of cars (from Vipers to Cooper Minis), and a soundtrack featuring everything from Lenny Kravitz to Jimi Hendrix, this highly anticipated title is finally ready to be driven."

Platform: PlayStation 2

36. "Red Dead Redemption"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Developed by Rockstar San Diego, as a follow up to the 2004 hit game 'Red Dead Revolver,' 'Red Dead Redemption' is a Western epic, set at the turn of the 20th century when the lawless and chaotic badlands began to give way to the expanding reach of government and the spread of the Industrial Age. The story of former outlaw, John Marston, 'Red Dead Redemption' takes players on a great adventure across the American frontier. Utilizing Rockstar's proprietary Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE), 'Red Dead Redemption' features an open-world environment for players to explore, including frontier towns, rolling prairies teeming with wildlife, and perilous mountain passes - each packed with an endless flow of varied distractions. Along the way, players experience the heat of gunfights and battles, meet a host of unique characters, struggle against the harshness of one of the world’s last remaining wildernesses, and ultimately pick their own precarious path through an epic story about the death of the Wild West and the gunslingers that inhabited it."

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

35. "The Legend of Zelda: Collector's Edition"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Receive four complete classic Zelda games all on one disc when you buy the Zelda GameCube Bundle: 'The Legend of Zelda,' 'Zelda II - The Adventure of Link,' 'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,' 'The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.'"

Platforms: Nintendo Entertainment System, Virtual Console (various platforms)

34. "LittleBigPlanet"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 6.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In 'LittleBigPlanet,' players meet on a blue and green planet scattered with individual plots – and use their character's amazing abilities to play, create and share what they build with other gamers throughout the world via the PlayStation Network. The 'LittleBigPlanet' experience starts with players learning about their character’s powers to interact physically with the environment. There are places to explore, creative resources to collect and puzzles to solve – all requiring a combination of brains and collaborative teamwork. As soon as players begin their creative skills will grow and they will soon be ready to start creating and modifying their surroundings – the first step to sharing them with the whole community. Characters have the power to move anything in this glued and stitched-together 3D landscape; they have the power to design, shape and build both objects and entire locations for others to view and play. There’s no complicated level editor; all of these skills can be learned by simply playing the game. Creativity is part of the gameplay experience and playing is part of the creative experience. Players can make their world as open or as secretive to explore as they like. When it’s ready, they can invite anyone within the LittleBigPlanet community to come and explore their patch – or can go and explore everybody else's."

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

33. "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 8.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Welcome to Vice City. Welcome to the 1980s. Having just made it back onto the streets of Liberty City after a long stretch in maximum security, Tommy Vercetti is sent to Vice City by his old boss, Sonny Forelli. They were understandably nervous about his re-appearance in Liberty City, so a trip down south seemed like a good idea. But all does not go smoothly upon his arrival in the glamorous, hedonistic metropolis of Vice City. He's set up and is left with no money and no merchandise. Sonny wants his money back, but the biker gangs, Cuban gangsters, and corrupt politicians stand in his way. Most of Vice City seems to want Tommy dead. His only answer is to fight back and take over the city himself. Vice City offers vehicular pleasures to suit every taste. For the speed enthusiast, there's high-performance cars and motorbikes. For the sportsman, a powerboat or a golf buggy lets you enjoy the great outdoors. For those that need that sense of freedom and escape, why not charter a helicopter and see the beauty of Vice City from the air."

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Fire OS

32. "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Five years ago Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas... a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption. Where film stars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it's the early 90s. Carl's got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets."

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PC, Xbox, Xbox 360, Mac, PlayStation 3, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS

31. "Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn"

Critic score: 95/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "An epic continuation of the story that began in 'Baldur's Gate,' this RPG is set along the southern portion of the Sword Coast, a detailed and rich area of the Forgotten Realms called Amn. It features 300 spells and 130-plus monster types compared to only 130 spells and 60 monster types in 'Baldur's Gate.'"

Platforms: PC, Mac, Linux

30. "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Since the incident on Shadow Moses Island, Metal Gear's top-secret technology has been leaked into the black market through the machinations of Revolver Ocelot. As a result, countless variations of Metal Gears have sprung up in every corner of the globe, making the weapon an increasingly common component of the armed forces of nuclear powers. In the midst of all of this, Solid Snake, now a member of the anti-Metal Gear group 'Philanthropy,' has learned that a new prototype Metal Gear has been developed by the U.S. Marines and is being transported in secret to an unknown destination. To learn more about this new machine, Snake must infiltrate the transport, disguised as a tanker, as it makes its way down the Hudson River. Just as Snake is about to begin his mission, however, the ship is seized by a mysterious and well-armed group bent on stealing the new Metal Gear for their own, nefarious purposes

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation 2, PlayStation Vita

29. "Gran Turismo"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Welcome to the most advanced racing game ever created! Encounter exhilarating high-speed racing in 11 stunning environments. Feel handling agility and throttle response so convincing, the car seems to be an extension of yourself. Experience the extraordinary world of 'Gran Turismo'!"

Platform: PlayStation

28. "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In this ninth entry in the 'Legend of Zelda' series, Link debuts on GameCube with a fun new cel-shaded look, but the game stays true to the respected heritage of the series. The classic mix of sword-swinging action, perplexing puzzles and stirring story lines remains intact, but the stunning cel-shaded graphics give the people and places of Link's watery world a wildly artistic new look. And for the very first time, Link sails freely on the high seas. Join Link on his most epic and scenic adventure yet. Face unimaginable monsters, explore puzzling dungeons, and meet a cast of unforgettable characters as he searches for his kidnapped sister, Aryll."

Platforms: GameCube, Wii U

27. "Half-Life"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "'Half-Life' combines great storytelling in the tradition of Stephen King with intense action and advanced technology to create a frighteningly realistic world where players need to think smart to survive. 'Half-Life' has won more than 50 Game of the Year awards from publications around the world, and was named 'Best PC Game Ever' in PC Gamer's November 1999 issue."

Platforms: PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 2

26. "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The next chapter in the 'Elder Scrolls' saga arrives from the Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim reimagines the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose. Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of 'The Elder Scrolls' is realized like never before. Skyrim's new game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons. Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions. Battle ancient dragons like you've never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself."

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

25. "The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In the next chapter in the 'Legend of Zelda' series, Link can transform into a wolf to scour the darkened land of Hyrule. With the help of Midna, a mysterious being, you must guide Link through hordes of foul creatures and challenging bosses using new moves and a new horseback combat system. Many puzzles stand between Link and the fulfillment of his quest, so you must sharpen your wits as you hunt for weapons and items."

Platforms: GameCube, Wii

24. "Mass Effect 2"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The 'Mass Effect' trilogy is a science fiction adventure set in a vast universe filled with dangerous alien life forms and mysterious uncharted planets. In this dark second chapter, Saren’s evil army of Geth soldiers has just been defeated, and humans, who are still struggling to make their mark on the galactic stage, are now faced with an even greater peril."

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

23. "Tekken 3"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "An ancient evil force has reawakened, attacking in secret and feeding on the souls of mighty warriors. To lure it out of hiding will take the greatest fighting contest the world has ever seen...Tekken 3. Some are fighting for revenge, some for honor. Ultimately, all are fighting for their lives and the fate of all mankind."

Platforms: PlayStation, Arcade

22. "Batman: Arkham City"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.7/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Developed by Rocksteady Studios, 'Batman: Arkham City' builds upon the intense, atmospheric foundation of 'Batman: Arkham Asylum,' sending players soaring into Arkham City, the new maximum security 'home' for all of Gotham City's thugs, gangsters and insane criminal masterminds. Set inside the heavily fortified walls of a sprawling district in the heart of Gotham City, this highly anticipated sequel introduces a brand-new story that draws together a new all-star cast of classic characters and murderous villains from the Batman universe, as well as a vast range of new and enhanced gameplay features to deliver the ultimate experience as the Dark Knight."

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Mac, Wii U, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

21. "The Orange Box"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Games included in The Orange Box compilation: The original Half-Life 2 - The player again picks up the crowbar of research scientist Gordon Freeman, who finds himself on an alien-infested Earth being picked to the bone, its resources depleted, its populace dwindling. Freeman is thrust into the unenviable role of rescuing the world from the wrong he unleashed back at Black Mesa. And a lot of people - people he cares about - are counting on him. 'Half-Life 2: Episode One' - The player reprises his role of Dr. Freeman, who must immediately face the repercussions of his actions in City 17 and the Citadel. Freeman reconnects with Alyx Vance and her robot, Dog, as they continue their support of the resistance's battle against the Combine forces. 'Half-Life 2: Episode Two' -- the second installment in Valve's episodic trilogy advances the award-winning story, leading the player to new locations outside of City 17. 'Portal' - a pioneering type of single player action game that rewrites the rules for how players approach and manipulate their environment – much like how Half-Life 2's Gravity Gun reinvented the way gamers interact with objects in the game. 'Team Fortress 2' - an all-new version of the legendary title that spawned team based multiplayer action games. The game's daring new art style features the most advanced graphics of any Source-based game released to date."

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Linux, Mac

20. "Resident Evil 4"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In 'Resident Evil 4' players are reacquainted with Leon S. Kennedy, Raccoon City Police Department's idealistic rookie cop from 'Resident Evil 2.' It has been six years since the destruction of Raccoon City and in that time, the U.S. government has been able to destroy the nefarious Umbrella Corporation. Fast forward to 2004 and players rejoin Leon, who is now a U.S. agent with a top-secret mission. He has been tasked to look into the abduction of the President's daughter and his investigation has led him to a mysterious location in Europe. As Leon encounters unimaginable horrors, he must find out who or what is behind everything."

Platforms: GameCube, PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Wii, Zeebo, iOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

19. "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Fortune hunter Nathan Drake returns in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, a third-person action-adventure/shooter created by award-winning developer Naughty Dog. Down on his luck, Drake is lured back into the treacherous world of thieves and mercenary treasure-seekers he had sought to leave behind. When a mysterious artifact propels Drake on an expedition to find the legendary Himalayan valley of Shambhala, he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse against a fugitive war criminal who’s after more than just the fabled riches of the lost city. Caught in a web of deception and plunged into an increasingly deadly pursuit that tests the limits of his endurance, Drake will be forced to risk everything - but has his luck finally run out?"

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

18. "GoldenEye 007"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "You are Bond. James Bond. You are assigned covert operations connected with the GoldenEye weapons satellite. M will brief you on your mission and objectives from London. Q Branch will support your efforts with a plentiful supply of weapons and gadgets. Moneypenny offers you light-hearted best wishes and you're off! Your mission begins in the heavily guarded chemical warfare facility at the Byelomorye Dam in the USSR. Look and shoot in any direction as you navigate 12 interactive 3-D environments. Use stealth and force as you see fit in matters of international security. Consider the military personnel expendable. You are licensed to kill!"

Platform: Nintendo 64

17. "BioShock"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 8.9/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Going beyond 'run and gun corridors,' 'monster-closet AIs' and static worlds, BioShock creates a living, unique and unpredictable FPS experience. After your plane crashes into icy uncharted waters, you discover a rusted bathysphere and descend into Rapture, a city hidden beneath the sea. Constructed as an idealistic society for a hand picked group of scientists, artists and industrialists, the idealism is no more. Now the city is littered with corpses, wildly powerful guardians roam the corridors as little girls loot the dead, and genetically mutated citizens ambush you at every turn. Take control of your world by hacking mechanical devices, commandeering security turrets and crafting unique items critical to your very survival. Upgrade your weapons with ionic gels, explosives and toxins to customize them to the enemy and environment. Genetically modify your body through dozens of Plasmid Stations scattered throughout the city, empowering you with fantastic and often grotesque abilities. Explore a living world powered by Ecological A.I., where the inhabitants have interesting and consequential relationships with one another that impact your gameplay experience. Experience truly next generation graphics that vividly illustrate the forlorn art deco city, highlighted by the most detailed and realistic water effects ever developed in a video game. Make meaningful choices and mature decisions, ultimately culminating in the grand question: do you exploit the innocent survivors of Rapture...or save them?"

Platforms: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, iOS

16. "Half-Life 2"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "By taking the suspense, challenge and visceral charge of the original, and adding startling new realism and responsiveness, 'Half-Life 2' opens the door to a world where the player's presence affects everything around him, from the physical environment to the behaviors -- even the emotions -- of both friends and enemies. The player again picks up the crowbar of research scientist Gordon Freeman, who finds himself on an alien-infested Earth being picked to the bone, its resources depleted, its populace dwindling. Freeman is thrust into the unenviable role of rescuing the world from the wrong he unleashed back at Black Mesa. And a lot of people -- people he cares about -- are counting on him."

Platforms: PC, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Mac, Linux, Android

15. "NFL 2K1"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 6.3/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "In the end, NFL 2K1 is a deeper, more refined version of the original game."

Platform: Dreamcast

14. "Halo: Combat Evolved"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 8.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Enter the mysterious world of Halo, an alien planet shaped like a ring. As mankind's super soldier Master Chief, you must uncover the secrets of Halo and fend off the attacking Covenant. During your missions, you'll battle on foot, in vehicles, inside, and outside with alien and human weaponry. Your objectives include attacking enemy outposts, raiding underground labs for advanced technology, rescuing fallen comrades, and sniping enemy forces. 'Halo' also lets you battle three other players via intense split screen combat or fight cooperatively with a friend through the single-player missions."

Platforms: Xbox, PC, Mac, Xbox 360, Xbox One

13. "Grand Theft Auto III"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 8.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Players are put at the heart of their very own gangster movie, and let loose in a fully-realized 3 dimensional city with a cast of hundreds, 50 plus vehicles, ranging from sports cars to ice cream trucks and from boats to buses, 3 hours of music, including opera, reggae, house, drum and bass, pop and disco, and a huge array of street ready weapons."

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PC, Xbox, Mac, Android, iOS, Fire OS

12. "Metroid Prime"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 9.3/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Samus returns in a new mission to unravel the mystery behind the ruined walls scattered across Tallon IV. In Metroid Prime, you'll play the role of this bounty hunter and view the world through her visor, which displays information ranging from current energy levels to ammunition. Equipped with a Power Beam and Gravity Suit, you must shoot locked switches, solve puzzles, and eliminate enemies. It's up to you to explore the world and recover more power-ups and weapons, which gradually open more gameplay areas."

Platforms: GameCube, Wii

11. "Perfect Dark"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Step into the Dark... As Carrington Institute's most promising new Agent, Joanna Dark must uncover the truth behind the dataDyne Corporation's recent technological breakthroughs - breakthroughs which could have serious consequences for mankind."

Platforms: Nintendo 64, Xbox 360, Xbox One

10. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 7.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Challenge up to four friends in online competitions over a LAN or the Internet. Take them on in both Trick Attack and Graffiti modes."

Platforms: PlayStation 2, PlayStation, Game Boy Color, GameCube, Xbox, Game Boy Advance, PC, Nintendo 64, Mac

9. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 8.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across fields, through forests and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the ruined kingdom of Hyrule in this open-air adventure. Explore the wilds of Hyrule any way you like."

Platforms: Wii U, Switch

8. "Super Mario Odyssey"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Mario embarks on a new journey through unknown worlds, running and jumping through huge 3D worlds in the first sandbox-style Mario game since 'Super Mario 64' and 'Super Mario Sunshine.' Set sail between expansive worlds aboard an airship, and perform all-new actions, such as throwing Mario's cap."

Platform: Switch

7. "Grand Theft Auto V"

Critic score: 96/100

User score: 7.8/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Los Santos: a sprawling sun-soaked metropolis full of self-help gurus, starlets and fading celebrities, once the envy of the Western world, now struggling to stay alive in a time of economic uncertainty and cheap reality TV. Amidst the turmoil, three very unique criminals plot their own chances of survival and success: Franklin, a street hustler looking for tangible opportunities and serious money; Michael, a professional ex-con whose retirement is less rosy than he figured it would be; and Trevor, a violent dude driven by the opportunity for a cheap high and his next big score. With options at a premium, the crew risks it all in a myriad of daring and dangerous heists that could set them up for life."

Platforms: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC

6. "Super Mario Galaxy 2"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 9.1/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Super Mario Galaxy 2, the sequel to the galaxy-hopping original game, includes the gravity-defying, physics-based exploration from the first game, but is loaded with entirely new galaxies and features to challenge players. On some stages, Mario can pair up with his dinosaur buddy Yoshi and use his tongue to grab items and spit them back at enemies. Players can also have fun with new items such as a drill that lets our hero tunnel through solid rock."

Platform: Wii

5. "Super Mario Galaxy"

Critic score: 97/100

User score: 9.0/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "The ultimate Nintendo hero is taking the ultimate step ... out into space. Join Mario as he ushers in a new era of video games, defying gravity across all the planets in the galaxy. When some creature escapes into space with Princess Peach, Mario gives chase, exploring bizarre planets all across the galaxy. Mario, Peach and enemies new and old are here. Players run, jump and battle enemies as they explore all the planets in the galaxy. Since this game makes full use of all the features of the Wii Remote, players have to do all kinds of things to succeed: pressing buttons, swinging the Wii Remote and the Nunchuk, and even pointing at and dragging things with the pointer. Since he's in space, Mario can perform mind-bending jumps unlike anything he's done before. He'll also have a wealth of new moves that are all based around tilting, pointing and shaking the Wii Remote. Shake, tilt and point! Mario takes advantage of all the unique aspects of the Wii Remote and Nunchuk controller, unleashing new moves as players shake the controller and even point at and drag items with the pointer."

Platform: Wii

4. "SoulCalibur"

Critic score: 98/100

User score: 8.6/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "This is a tale of souls and swords, transcending the world and all its history, told for all eternity... The greatest weapons-based fighter returns, this time on Sega Dreamcast. Soul Calibur unleashes incredible graphics, fantastic fighters, and combos so amazing they'll make your head spin!"

Platforms: Dreamcast, iOS, Arcade, Xbox 360, Xbox One

3. "Grand Theft Auto IV"

Critic score: 98/100

User score: 7.5/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "What does the American Dream mean today? For Niko Belic, fresh off the boat from Europe. It's the hope he can escape his past. For his cousin, Roman, it is the vision that together they can find fortune in Liberty City, gateway to the land of opportunity. As they slip into debt and are dragged into a criminal underworld by a series of shysters, thieves and sociopaths, they discover that the reality is very different from the dream in a city that worships money and status, and is heaven for those who have them an a living nightmare for those who don't."

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC

2. "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2"

Critic score: 98/100

User score: 7.4/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "Hawk's back - with new technology, new pros and new tricks! 'THPS2,' the legend rides on! Skate as legendary Tony Hawk or any one of 12 other pro skaters. Create your own custom skaters. Multiple play modes including 1-Player, Career and Free Skate modes, as well as 2-player modes such as Trick Attack, Graffiti Tag and Horse. Build your own custom skate parks with the real-time 3D park editor"

Platforms: PlayStation, PC, Game Boy Color, Dreamcast, Mac, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, iOS, Xbox

1. "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time"

Critic score: 99/100

User score: 9.2/10

Plot summary (from Metacritic): "As a young boy, Link is tricked by Ganondorf, the King of the Gerudo Thieves. The evil human uses Link to gain access to the Sacred Realm, where he places his tainted hands on Triforce and transforms the beautiful Hyrulean landscape into a barren wasteland. Link is determined to fix the problems he helped to create, so with the help of Rauru he travels through time gathering the powers of the Seven Sages."

Platforms: Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, Virtual Console (various platforms)