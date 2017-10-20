Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

Tech The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This week, MGMT dropped its first single in four years, rapper Big K.R.I.T. put out a new track, and country singer Margo Price released her second album.

MGMT play

MGMT

(Brad Elterman)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This week, MGMT dropped its first single in four years, rapper Big K.R.I.T. put out a new track, and country singer Margo Price released her second studio album.

Here are the 5 best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

MGMT — "Little Dark Age"

MGMT returns from a four-year hiatus with "Little Dark Age," a gothic, '80s-inspired single that melds alternately eerie and charged synths with one of the band's best choruses to date. It's the title track from the group's upcoming fourth LP, which is set for an early 2018 release.



Mitski — "I'm a Fool to Want You"

Indie rock phenom Mitski lends a transfixing, otherworldly rendition of "I'm a Fool to Want You" — a 1951 Frank Sinatra song that became a jazz-pop standard — to a star-studded compilation album benefiting Planned Parenthood.



Destroyer — "In The Morning"

The eccentric Canadian rocker Dan Bejar released his 11th Destroyer album, "ken," this week. "In The Morning," a standout track, combines layers of shoegaze-y guitars with accessible melodies.



Margo Price — "Don't Say It"

Nashville-based country singer Margo Price brings a Dolly Parton-like presence and an effective rockabilly vibe to "Don't Say It," the intro track to her second studio album, "All American Made."



Big K.R.I.T. — "Aux Cord"

Southern rapper-producer Big K.R.I.T. channels early 2000s-era Outkast on "Aux Cord," a well-executed ode to commandeering someone else's car speakers to play "fly sh-t" like Sly & The Family Stone.



Top 3

1 Tech How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTVbullet
2 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech 5 important things to note about the launch of Kwesé Tv in Nigeriabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech 6 of the biggest misconceptions about happiness, according to science
null
Tech Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company created virtual robots that can sumo wrestle and play soccer
dragonfly swarm dragonflies insects bugs
Tech A 27-year study found the amount of insects flying in the air has declined 75% — but no one knows why
A photo from Seph Lawless' series "Dismaland."
Tech This abandoned Disney water park has been rotting for over 15 years