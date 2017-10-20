Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

This week, MGMT dropped its first single in four years, rapper Big K.R.I.T. put out a new track, and country singer Margo Price released her second studio album.

Here are the 5 best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

MGMT — "Little Dark Age"

MGMT returns from a four-year hiatus with "Little Dark Age," a gothic, '80s-inspired single that melds alternately eerie and charged synths with one of the band's best choruses to date. It's the title track from the group's upcoming fourth LP, which is set for an early 2018 release.

Mitski — "I'm a Fool to Want You"

Indie rock phenom Mitski lends a transfixing, otherworldly rendition of "I'm a Fool to Want You" — a 1951 Frank Sinatra song that became a jazz-pop standard — to a star-studded compilation album benefiting Planned Parenthood.

Destroyer — "In The Morning"

The eccentric Canadian rocker Dan Bejar released his 11th Destroyer album, "ken," this week. "In The Morning," a standout track, combines layers of shoegaze-y guitars with accessible melodies.

Margo Price — "Don't Say It"

Nashville-based country singer Margo Price brings a Dolly Parton-like presence and an effective rockabilly vibe to "Don't Say It," the intro track to her second studio album, "All American Made."

Big K.R.I.T. — "Aux Cord"

Southern rapper-producer Big K.R.I.T. channels early 2000s-era Outkast on "Aux Cord," a well-executed ode to commandeering someone else's car speakers to play "fly sh-t" like Sly & The Family Stone.