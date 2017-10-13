Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

In this prolific week for new music, Beck, St. Vincent, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, the Wu-Tang Clan, and English phenom King Krule all released new albums.

Here are the 5 best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

Beck — "Colors"

Beck's 13th studio album "Colors" commences with its shape-shifting title track, a pop-structured song backed by atmospheric synths, lively drumming, and a shockingly effective use of pan flute.



St. Vincent — "Young Lover"

Annie Clark of St. Vincent paints a troubling portrait of love and drug abuse on "Young Lover," a moving standout track from her eclectic fifth album, "MASSEDUCTION."



Robert Plant — "Keep It Hid"

"Keep It Hid" is a highlight from Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant's 11th solo album, "Carry Fire." Built around a whirling, Radiohead-like synth, the four-minute track features cryptic lyricism and a restrained, yet potent, vocal performance from Plant.



Wu-Tang Clan — "If Time Is Money (Fly Navigation)"

Method Man holds down an upbeat soul-sample loop with cunning, pun-filled verses on "If Time Is Money (Fly Navigation)," a stellar cut from the seventh Wu-Tang Clan album, "The Saga Continues."



King Krule — "Biscuit Town"

English singer-songwriter Archy Marshall (King Krule) opens his spacey third studio album "The Ooz" with a jazz-rap-influenced mediation on bipolarity that rhymes "Motorola" with the name of Gianfranco Zola, an Italian soccer player from the 1990s.



