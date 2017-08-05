Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

This week, The Weeknd remixed a track from his multi-platinum album "Starboy," and Four Tet released a great new single.

Here are the 5 best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

Four Tet — "Planet"

English producer Four Tet continues his streak of outstanding singles featuring the santoor — an erratic-sounding Indian string instrument — with the entrancing and dynamic beat of "Planet."

King Henry — "Moment" (feat. Rhye)

Rhye singer Mike Milosh links up with English producer and Beyoncé collaborator King Henry on "Moment," a contemplative track with plinking electronic production.

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller — "Insecure"

R&B singers Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller duet on the soulful and modern "Insecure," a soundtrack single from the acclaimed HBO comedy of the same name.

Twin Peaks — "Sun and the Trees"

Chicago indie rock band Twin Peaks crafts an ambling, lo-fi, Beach Boys-esque tune with "Sun and the Trees."

The Weeknd — "Reminder (Remix)" (feat. Young Thug & A$AP Rocky)

The Weeknd manages to slightly improve one of the worst tracks from his 2016 album "Starboy" by throwing a prime A$AP Rocky verse and a not-abysmal 16 bars from Young Thug on his song "Reminder."