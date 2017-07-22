Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

  • Published:

This week, Chance the Rapper collaborated with Young Thug on a SoundCloud exclusive, and Tyler, the Creator released the best album of his career.

(Joel Ryan/AP)
This week, Chance the Rapper collaborated with Young Thug on a SoundCloud exclusive, and Tyler, the Creator released his fourth studio album, "Flower Boy."

Here are the 5 best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

Tyler, the Creator — "Where This Flower Blooms" (feat. Frank Ocean)

Tyler, the Creator teams up with Frank Ocean on "Where This Flower Blooms," an animated, off-kilter track that traces the growth of his success, from "Rent-A-Center calling everyday" of his youth, to driving expensive cars as a multi-millionaire.



Grizzly Bear — "Neighbors"

Judging by its stellar singles, Brooklyn indie rock band Grizzly Bear's upcoming album, "Painted Ruins," looks like it could be the group's magnum opus. Their latest release, "Neighbors," finds the voices of singers Ed Droste and Daniel Rossen intertwining with layers of stirring, meandering guitar.



Damian Marley — "Here We Go"

Fresh off a marquee feature on Jay-Z's "4:44" track "Bam," target="_blank" Bob Marley's son Damian has released his fourth studio album, "Stony Hill." The standout track, "Here We Go," features Marley rap-singing over a synth-laden beat that samples reggae singer Lacksley Castell's 1981 song, "Jah Is Watching You."



Avey Tare — "Jackson 5"

Animal Collective frontman Avey Tare brings his penchant for unnerving-yet-brilliant acoustic guitar work to "Jackson 5," a melodic and (relatively) accessible song from his new solo album, "Eucalyptus."



Chance the Rapper — "Big B's" (feat. Young Thug)

Released Saturday in the wake of Chance the Rapper's cryptic support for SoundCloud, amid the streaming service's recent financial struggles, "Big B's" (a SoundCloud exclusive) features Chance in peak form, and two admissible Young Thug verses.



