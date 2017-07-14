Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

This week, Tyler, The Creator released a great new single, and Pharrell Williams produced an impressive track from rapper Vic Mensa.

Here are the 5 best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

Tyler, The Creator — "Boredom"

An upbeat single from Tyler, The Creator's upcoming album, "Scum F--- Flower Boy," "Boredom" features singers Corinne Bailey Rae and Anna of the North, and it sounds incredible in a good pair of headphones.



Arcade Fire — "Electric Blue"

"Electric Blue" is the first semi-tolerable single from Arcade Fire's upcoming LP, "Everything Now." Sung entirely in a piercing falsetto by singer Régine Chassagne, the song is a stirring electronic ballad.



Rob Markman — "I Don't Wanna Wait"

The debut rap single from veteran hip-hop journalist Rob Markman is a bleak, profound, and inspiring manifesto about his come-up on the streets of Brooklyn.



Tom Misch — "South of the River"

"South of the River" finds English singer-producer Tom Misch turning a violin loop and bass riff into a smooth funk track.



Vic Mensa — "Wings" (feat. Pharrell and Saul Williams)

Vic Mensa boldly addresses his suicidal tendencies and vents about the state of music over a remarkably inventive beat from Pharrell Williams on "Wings."



