Tech :  The 5 best new songs you can stream right now

This week, Toro y Moi released an introspective new album, and Joey Badass dropped a handful of Statik Selektah-produced singles.

toro y moi play

toro y moi

(Carpark Records)
Here are the best songs from the past week that you can stream right now:

Toro y Moi — "Mona Lisa"

"Mona Lisa" is a standout track from indie singer-producer Chaz Bundick's meditative new album, "Boo Boo." Bundick has said the album was inspired by acts like Travis Scott, Daft Punk, and Frank Ocean, and Scott's production is a clear influence on the panoramic synths of "Mona Lisa."



Cut Copy — "Airborne"

Australian indie electronic trio Cut Copy return with "Airborne," a soaring and inviting guitar-led single. It's the band's first new music since their 2013 album "Free Your Mind."



HAIM — "Kept Me Crying"

The lone highlight from a tedious new album by Los Angeles rock band HAIM, "Kept Me Crying" finds the three Haim sisters producing an inventive and off-kilter take on '70s pop music.



Four Tet — "Two Thousand And Seventeen"

English producer Four Tet breaks out the santoor, an erratic-sounding Indian string instrument, and the ethereal synths on a pleasant single named after our current year.



Joey Badass — "500 Benz"

Brooklyn rapper Joey Badass released three new Statik Selektah-produced singles this week. The best of the three, "500 Benz," is a boom-bap ode to fame, wealth, women, weed, and the Mercedes-Benz SL500.



