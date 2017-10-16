Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 27 best scary movies on Netflix

Tech The 27 best scary movies on Netflix

  Published: 2017-10-16

Halloween is almost here, so it's time to check out great scary movies you can stream on Netflix, from "The Babadook" to "Children of the Corn."

"The Bad Batch." play

"The Bad Batch."

(Netflix)
It’s time to dive into the best horror movies currently on Netflix.

With Halloween around the corner, we’ve come up with the best on the streaming giant so you can enjoy the rest of the month scaring the heck out of yourself and your friends.

Check out the 27 scary movies below.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the streaming service monthly so the availability of titles below may change.

Brett Arnold contributed to an earlier version of this story.

1. "The ABCs of Death" (2012)

1. "The ABCs of Death" (2012) play

1. "The ABCs of Death" (2012)

(Drafthouse Films)

26 horror directors are each given a letter of the alphabet as a starting point to create a scary short.



2. "The Babadook" (2014)

2. "The Babadook" (2014) play

2. "The Babadook" (2014)

(Matt Nettheim via Sundance Institute)

A single mother struggling to keep up with her rambunctious son begins to lose it after a strange children's book comes to her doorstep.



3. "The Bad Batch" (2016)

3. "The Bad Batch" (2016) play

3. "The Bad Batch" (2016)

(Neon)

Set in a dystopian future where the bad are thrown into a cannibal-filled wasteland in Texas, a girl (Suki Waterhouse) tries to survive. Movie stars Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, and an unrecognizable Jim Carrey.



4. "Children of the Corn" (1984)

4. "Children of the Corn" (1984) play

4. "Children of the Corn" (1984)

(Anchor Bay Entertainment)

Adapted from a Stephen King story, a young couple is trapped in a remote town where the children believe everyone over 18 must die.



5. "Creep" (2014)

5. "Creep" (2014) play

5. "Creep" (2014)

(Blumhouse/YouTube)

Things get creepy for videographer Aaron when he answers a Craigslist ad by Josef to film him for one day.



6. "The Devil's Candy" (2015)

6. "The Devil's Candy" (2015) play

6. "The Devil's Candy" (2015)

(IFC Midnight)

Mix heavy metal, Satan worship, and a haunted house and you get this insane horror that stars a very ripped Ethan Embry.



7. "The Eyes of My Mother" (2016)

7. "The Eyes of My Mother" (2016) play

7. "The Eyes of My Mother" (2016)

(Magnet Releasing)

This disturbing black-and-white slow burn horror from first-time director Nicolas Pesce looks at a young woman with some dark desires.



8. "Gremlins" (1984)

8. "Gremlins" (1984) play

8. "Gremlins" (1984)

(Warner Bros via YouTube screengrab)

If you want a little fun with your scares, try on this classic from 1984. Joe Dante's look at a creature that you really should never feed after midnight, leads to a town overcome by destructive monsters.



9. "Hellraiser" (1987)

9. "Hellraiser" (1987) play

9. "Hellraiser" (1987)

(New World Pictures)

Clive Barker's classic explores a frightening alternate dimension when a family discovers an ominous puzzle box. It also includes one of horror's greatest characters, Pinhead.

Pleasant dreams.



10. "Honeymoon" (2014)

10. "Honeymoon" (2014) play

10. "Honeymoon" (2014)

(Magnet Releasing)

Newly married and spending their honeymoon in a rustic cabin, Bea and Paul don't have a care in the world. Until they go mad.



11. "The Host" (2006)

11. "The Host" (2006) play

11. "The Host" (2006)

(Magnolia Pictures)

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's mixture of action, horror, and comedy is highlighted perfectly in this tale of a sea monster that emerges from Seoul's Han River.



12. "The Invitation" (2015)

12. "The Invitation" (2015) play

12. "The Invitation" (2015)

(Drafthouse Films)

An intense thriller that will keep you guessing until the end. You'll think twice about going to that dinner party you were invited to after watching this.



13. "It Follows" (2014)

13. "It Follows" (2014) play

13. "It Follows" (2014)

(Radius)

After a sexual encounter a young woman is haunted by spirits she can't escape.



14. "Jaws" (1975)

14. "Jaws" (1975) play

14. "Jaws" (1975)

(Universal via YouTube)

One of the reasons Steven Spielberg's classic is so memorable is the tension that it builds even though you rarely see the shark.



15. "Monsters" (2010)

15. "Monsters" (2010) play

15. "Monsters" (2010)

(Magnet Releasing)

Six years after an alien invasion, an American journalist in Mexico tries to get back to the US border, but aliens are looking to strike at any moment.



16. "Mother" (2009)

16. "Mother" (2009) play

16. "Mother" (2009)

(Magnolia Pictures)

No, the Darren Aronofsky movie isn't already on Netflix. This is the movie that made Aronofsky include the "!" at the end of his title. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this Hitchcockian thriller follows a loyal mother who is in search of the real killer behind the murder her son is accused of.



17. "Night Watch" (2004)

17. "Night Watch" (2004) play

17. "Night Watch" (2004)

(Fox Searchlight)

In present-day Moscow, forces that control daytime and nighttime do battle. This action-packed thriller quickly became the highest-grossing Russian release ever.



18. "The Number 23" (2007)

18. "The Number 23" (2007) play

18. "The Number 23" (2007)

(New Line Cinema)

Want a really weird Jim Carrey movie? Check this one where he plays a guy who is convinced a novel is written about him.



19. "Open Windows" (2014)

19. "Open Windows" (2014) play

19. "Open Windows" (2014)

(Cinedigm)

Before Nacho Vigalondo made his critically-acclaimed "Colossal," he did this thriller all told through the POV of a desktop. Elijah Wood and Sasha Grey star.



20. "Ravenous" (1999)

20. "Ravenous" (1999) play

20. "Ravenous" (1999)

(20th Century Fox)

This dark comedy/horror sent in 1840s California looks at a group of men — including Guy Pearce and Robert Carlyle — stationed at a fort that investigate a gruesome tale of cannibalism.



21. "Raw" (2016)

21. "Raw" (2016) play

21. "Raw" (2016)

(Focus World)

This one you shouldn't skip. We follow the journey of Justine (Garance Marillier) from vegetarian to a thirst for meat that goes a little too far, after going through a carnivorous hazing ritual.



22. "The Stanford Prison Experiment" (2015)

22. "The Stanford Prison Experiment" (2015) play

22. "The Stanford Prison Experiment" (2015)

(The Stanford Prison Experiment/IFC Films/YouTube)

Want to feel really uncomfortable? Check out this look at 24 male students who go through a mock prison experience in the basement of the Stanford psychology building.



23. "Starry Eyes" (2014)

23. "Starry Eyes" (2014) play

23. "Starry Eyes" (2014)

(MPI)

To obtain fame and fortune, a young starlet enters into a deadly agreement.



24. "Train to Busan" (2016)

24. "Train to Busan" (2016) play

24. "Train to Busan" (2016)

(Well Go USA)

When a zombie outbreak happens in South Korea, a group of people on a train have to fight their way to survival.



25. "Under the Shadow" (2016)

25. "Under the Shadow" (2016) play

25. "Under the Shadow" (2016)

(Sundance Film Festival)

Set in 1980s war-torn Tehran, a mother and daughter struggle with a post-revolution world, as well as an evil spirit that seems to be in their home.



26. "V/H/S" (2012)

26. "V/H/S" (2012) play

26. "V/H/S" (2012)

(Magnet Releasing)

This series of shorts made by some of the best indie horror directors working today — Adam Wingard, Ti West, Glenn McQuaid — brings back the great 1980s horror works like "Cat's Eye" and "Creepshow."



27. "We Need To Talk About Kevin" (2011)

27. "We Need To Talk About Kevin" (2011) play

27. "We Need To Talk About Kevin" (2011)

(Oscilloscope)

Sometimes horror comes in the form of a very dark drama. Here Tilda Swinton plays a mother struggling to love her child, who grows up to be extremely disturbed (played with pure evil by Ezra Miller).



