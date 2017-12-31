Tech :  The 25 worst movies of 2017, according to critics

From "The Book of Henry" to "Bright," these are the worst movies of the year, according to Metacritic.
Another year is about to end, and as we all praise the movies that we loved (and made billions), it's also a time to look back on the ones that didn't turn out so great.
The list of 2017's worst-reviewed movies has a little bit of everything in it: the colossal box office duds, the movies that became nothing more than a joke on social media, and the one that cost its director a "Star Wars" movie.
Here are the 25 worst-reviewed movies of 2017, as rated by critics' scores on Metacritic:
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: “‘The Book of Henry’ is the most misguided film since the 2003 Gary Oldman abomination ‘Tiptoes.’ [Director Colin] Trevorrow is slated to helm an upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film, so y’all have fun with that.” — The Austin Chronicle (Editor’s Note: Three months after the release of this movie, Lucasfilm announced it had “mutually chosen to part ways” with Trevorrow on “Star Wars: Episode IX.”)
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: “[A] depressingly inept comedy.” — Screen Daily
Metacritic score: 31/100
What a critic said: “An utterly idiotic movie that uses social media as a conduit for witchcraft and mayhem.” — The Wrap
Metacritic score: 30/100
What a critic said: “The film is a black hole that sucks comedy into its vortex, never to be seen again.” — Paste
Metacritic score: 30/100
What a critic said: “It should not exist, and the fact that it does is a slap in the face of anyone suckered into buying a ticket.” — The Globe and Mail
Metacritic score: 29/100
What a critic said: “From the director of ‘Suicide Squad’ and the writer of ‘Victor Frankenstein’ comes a fresh slice of hell that somehow represents new lows for them both.” — Indiewire
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “A trite little comedy so jumbled, disconnected and bad you can’t believe it doesn’t star James Franco.” — New York Observer
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “These are all cartoon figures out of Frank Capra’s most feverish populist nightmares.” — RoberEbert.com
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “From the very beginning, this is an incoherent mess.” — RoberEbert.com
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “Given the alternative between the big-screen ‘CHiPs’ and an antiquated, low-stakes episode of the original TV series, we’d pick the latter in a heartbeat.” — The AV Club
Metacritic score: 28/100
What a critic said: “A wincingly unfunny comedy caper.” — Los Angeles Times
Metacritic score: 27/100
What a critic said: “It often feels like Flatliners is trapped between multiple genres without knowing exactly what kind of movie it wants to be, and the result is a confused mess.” — Entertainment Weekly
Metacritic score: 26/100
What a critic said: “‘The Ottoman Lieutenant’ is an overwrought nurse romance merged with a history lesson, a combination that is hard to take as seriously as the film wants to be taken.” — The New York Times
Metacritic score: 25/100
What a critic said: “‘Arsenal’ is garbage." — Chicago Sun-Times
Metacritic score: 25/100
What a critic said: “If crap movies carried penalties for inflicting torture on audiences, then ‘Rings’ would merit a death sentence.” — Rolling Stone
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: “Like the four franchise fillers that preceded it, Underworld: Blood Wars is undoubtedly impervious to bad reviews. What it needs is a stake through the heart.” — Rolling Stone
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: “‘The Snowman’ is ugly and nasty, but that’s not the worst of it. The worst is that it’s boring and makes no sense.” — San Francisco Chronicle
Metacritic score: 23/100
What a critic said: “Watching ‘Father Figures’ is like finding a piece of food in the back of your fridge that you barely recognize, but know right away it’s not worth eating.” — The Wrap
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: “It’s run-of-the-mill, and crassly manipulative.” — The Guardian
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: “The only thing more reliable than bad weather is bad movies, and in that respect, ‘Geostorm’ is right on forecast.” — Variety
Metacritic score: 21/100
What a critic said: ‘There is both too much plot in 'Just Getting Started' and too little.” — The Wrap
Metacritic score: 17/100
What a critic said: “The scariest thing about Boo 2! is the idea that ‘A Madea Easter’ might be next.” — The Hollywood Reporter
Metacritic score: 16/100
What a critic said: “[A] stunningly self-important but numbingly empty cocktail of romance and insulting refugee porn.” — The Hollywood Reporter
Metacritic score: 15/100
What a critic said: “‘The Layover’ is an appalling movie.” — ReelViews
Metacritic score: 12/100
What a critic said: “There are plenty of words that can describe The Emoji Movie. Here are a few of them: Unfunny. Saccharine. Nonsensical. Painful. And, of course, crappy. (If you prefer the poop emoji, that works too.)” — ScreenCrush