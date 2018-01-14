Tech :  The 20 top-earning horror movies of all time

news

This fall, fervor for the latest take on Stephen King's "It" pushed the film near the top of the highest-grossing horror films in history.

But over the months since its release, "It" has gone on to overtake the top spot on the list, as the movie crossed $700 million at the worldwide box office on Friday.

To find out what the rest of the list looks like, we turned to Box Office Mojo for its worldwide box office data on the top-performing horror movies.

Here are the 20 highest-grossing horror films of all time:

Note: We have not adjusted the grosses for inflation.

20. The Ring (2002) — $249.3 million

19. "Get Out" (2017) — $254.6 million

18. "The Village" (2004) — $256.6 million

17. "Annabelle" (2014) — $256.8 million

16. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991) — $272.7 million

15. "What Lies Beneath" (2000) — $291.4 million

14. "Annabelle: Creation" (2017) — $292.5 million

13. "Shutter Island" (2010) — $294.8 million

12. "Ghostbusters" (1984) — $295.2 million

11. "Resident Evil: Afterlife" (2010) — $300.22 million

10. "Van Helsing" (2004) — $300.25 million

9. "The Conjuring" (2013) — $318 million

8. "The Conjuring 2" (2016) — $320.2 million

7. "Se7en" (1995) — $327.3 million

6. "Hannibal" (2001) — $351.6 million

5. "Signs" (2002) — $408.2 million

4. "The Exorcist" (1973) — $441.3 million

3. "Jaws" (1975) — $470.6 million

2. "The Sixth Sense" (1999) — $672.8 million

1. "It" (2017) — $700.2 million