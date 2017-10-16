Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 20 most notable new TV shows this fall, ranked from worst to best

Tech The 20 most notable new TV shows this fall, ranked from worst to best

  Published:

This fall HBO and Netflix dominate the most critically-acclaimed new shows, with "The Deuce" and "American Vandal."

(netflix)
Most people don't have the time to watch everything on TV, but this fall that's not a huge problem, since there aren't too many standouts.

This fall, HBO and Netflix scored hits with critically acclaimed new shows "The Deuce" and "American Vandal." But unfortunately there have been some stinkers, too (especially on CBS and ABC).

If you've run out of good TV to watch, or just want to catch up on new shows people are talking about, we took to ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank the best (and worst) shows of fall 2017.

Along with the critic ranking, we included the Rotten Tomatoes audience ranking, and show descriptions courtesy of IMDB.

Here are the best (and worst) TV shows of fall 2017 so far, ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes:

20. "Marvel's Inhumans" — ABC

(ABC/Michael Muller)

Critic score: 8%

Audience score: 51%

Description: An isolated community of super humans fight to protect themselves.



19. "9JKL" — CBS

(CBS)

Critic score: 17%

Audience score: 16%

Description: "9JKL" follows a time in Mark Feuerstein's adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his parents' apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law, and their baby's apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive, but well-meaning family.



18. "The Orville" — Fox

(Noah Schutz/FOX)

Critic score: 20%

Audience score: 91%

Description: "The Orville" follows the crew of the not-so-functional exploratory ship in the Earth's interstellar fleet, 400 years in the future.



17. "Wisdom of the Crowd" — CBS

(Cate Cameron/CBS)

Critic score: 27%

Audience score: 83%

Description: A tech innovator creates a cutting-edge crowd-sourcing hub to solve his own daughter's murder, as well as revolutionizing crime solving in San Francisco.



16. "Valor" — The CW

(The CW/YouTube)

Critic score: 31%

Audience score: 21%

Description: The boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a U.S. Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.



15. "The Good Doctor" — ABC

(ABC/Liane Hentscher)

Critic score: 37%

Audience score: 89%

Description: Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome, is recruited into the pediatric surgical unit of a prestigious hospital.



14. "Dynasty" — The CW

(The CW)

Critic score: 50%

Audience score: 85%

Description: Follows two of America's wealthiest families as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.



13. "Me, Myself & I" — CBS

(Neil Jacobs/CBS)

Critic score: 62%

Audience score: 80%

Description: A comedy examines one man's life over a 50-year span. It explores three distinct periods in his life - as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day and a 65-year-old in 2042.



12. "Ten Days in the Valley" — ABC

(ABC)

Critic score: 64%

Audience score: 80%

Description: An overworked television producer and single mother is in the middle of a fractious separation when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Both her world and her controversial police series implode.



11. "Law & Order: True Crime - The Menendez Brothers" — NBC

(Justin Lubin/NBC)

Critic score: 65%

Audience score: 100%

Description: When the Menendez brothers were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.



10. "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World" — ABC

(ABC)

Critic score: 68%

Audience score: 93%

Description: Kevin, a down-on-his-luck man, is tasked by God with a mission to save the world.



9. "Seal Team" — CBS

(CBS)

Critic score: 71%

Audience score: 67%

Description: The lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask.



8. "Ghosted" — Fox

(Fox)

Critic score: 74%

Audience score: 75%

Description: A skeptic is forced to work with a firm believer of the paranormal on unexplained occurrences in Los Angeles.



7. "Young Sheldon" — CBS

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Critic score: 75%

Audience score: 61%

Description: The early life of child genius Sheldon Cooper, later seen in "The Big Bang Theory" (2007).



6. "The Gifted" — Fox

(Ryan Green/FOX)

Critic score: 76%

Audience score: 79%

Description: In a world where mutated humans are treated with distrust and fear, an institute for mutants battles to achieve peaceful co-existence with humanity.



5. "Star Trek: Discovery" — CBS All Access

(CBS)

Critic score: 86%

Audience score: 60%

Description: Ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.



4. "The Mayor" — ABC

(ABC/Tony Rivetti)

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 64%

Description: A struggling hip-hop artist runs for mayor to promote his mixtape and wins the election.



3. "The Deuce" — HBO

(YouTube/HBO)

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 80%

Description: A look at life in New York City during the 1970s and '80s when porn and prostitution were rampant in Manhattan.



2. "American Vandal" — Netflix

(Netflix)

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 92%

Description: A true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images.



1. "Big Mouth" — Netflix

(Netflix)

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: 81%

Description: Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty.



