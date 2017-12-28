Tech :  The 2 top-grossing actors of 2017 were costars whose feud dominated the headlines

news

The two top-grossing actors of 2017 were "The Fate of the Furious" costars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, according to Forbes.

Diesel and Johnson, who were reportedly embroiled in a feud during the making of the eighth installment of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, also turned out to be the first and second highest-grossing actors of the year, respectively.

As "The Fate of the Furious" wrapped in 2016, Johnson wrote a Facebook post calling his male costars "candy a--es" who don't "conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals."

Many speculated that Johnson was referring to Diesel, and in an interview with Business Insider in July, the film's director F. Gary Gray said he was "happy we made it to the other side" of the on-set beef.

"The Fate of the Furious" would go on to earn a whopping $1.2 billion at the global box office in 2017, and the two costars' massively successful years were largely due to that one film.

Diesel claimed the top spot this year with $1.6 billion in global ticketing receipts. He also starred in the action film "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," which earned over $346 million at the global box office.

Johnson came in a close second with $1.5 billion, as his other main project, "Baywatch," earned a comparatively low total of $177 million globally.

Actress Gal Gadot came in at number three on the year-end list, with $1.4 billion earned from the global box office success of her films "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League."