Tech :  The 17 best action movies you can stream on Netflix right now

There's never a bad time to sit back and watch a good action movie.

The nonexistent (or besides-the-point) plot, the constant explosions, the muscular heroes doing what needs doing: What better way to take time out from the daily grind?

And with the release of the Charlize Theron's "Atomic Blonde" this weekend, we're really in the mood for more butt-kicking fun.

Thankfully, Netflix has a great collection of action movies right now, including the first "Star Wars" standalone movie, "Rogue One," and the classic "Hellboy."

Here are 17 action movies we highly recommend that you can stream on Netflix:

“Armageddon” (1998)

Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck go to space to save the world from a hurtling asteroid. With "Bad Boys" and "The Rock" already under his belt, director Michael Bay became the top action director going into the 2000s with this film.

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

The blockbuster features one of the greatest comic-book battles (though everyone is pulling their punches) and a pretty intense fight at the end between Cap, Iron Man, and Bucky.

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

If trippy mystical action is more your thing, this is the movie for you. The origin story of Dr. Stephen Strange has some unique action sequences, topped by some A+ CGI.

“Everly” (2014)

Salma Hayek plays a woman who fights back in a major way after being kidnapped.

“Hellboy” (2004)

Ron Perlman brings this edgy comic-book character to life thanks in large part to master filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

"Hot Fuzz" (2007)

Director Edgar Wright uses his favorite collaborators, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, to create an action comedy that has fun with the Michael Bay-style action movies that populated the early 2000s.

"Inglourious Basterds" (2009)

Brad Pitt leads an eclectic group of characters in Quentin Tarantino's World War II epic that is as much a gory war movie as it is a love letter to cinema.

"The Legend of Drunken Master" (1994)

Jackie Chan solidifies his status as a top martial arts star with this unique movie that also proves he's the Buster Keaton of the genre.

"Old Boy" (2003)

Park Chan-wook's classic about a man who seeks revenge after being imprisoned for 15 years is slick, fun, and possesses an incredible single-shot fight sequence.

"Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" (2003)

It's the movie that started the money-making franchise that has helped Johnny Depp go on insane spending sprees. Arguably the best of the bunch, the first movie has lots of thrills along with a funny, family-friendly tone.

“Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made”* (2015)

Three 12-year-old friends spent most of their teens in the 1980s trying to make a shot-for-shot remake of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Now as adults they try to finish it. If you love Indiana Jones, you must watch this.

*Available September 16

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" (2016)

Gareth Edwards' look at the team who brought the Rebels the plans to the Death Star is filled with great battles and a reminder of how awesome the original "Star Wars" is.

"Sausage Party" (2016)

Sure, it's a silly animated comedy, but it's got one heck of a battle scene in the finale.

“Super” (2010)

It's the movie that led director James Gunn to make "Guardians of the Galaxy." Rainn Wilson ("The Office") plays a regular guy who becomes a "superhero" after his wife spirals back into drug addiction.

"Train to Busan" (2016)

When a zombie outbreak happens in South Korea, a group of people on a train have to fight their way to survival.

“Trollhunter” (2010)

This great found-footage thriller follows a group investigating bear killings. They discover that giant trolls live among us.

"Tropic Thunder" (2008)

Ben Stiller takes all the absurdity of Hollywood and throws it into the making of a war movie. Along with some incredible comedy, we also get some great action. And a small child stabbing the heck out of Stiller's back!