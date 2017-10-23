Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 16 worst HBO shows, according to critics

Tech The 16 worst HBO shows, according to critics

  • Published: , Refreshed:

HBO has a long list of successes — but what about the stinkers? For those, we turned to the review aggregator Metacritic.

null play

null

(HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Throughout its history of original programming, HBO has delivered some of the greatest TV shows of all time, including "The Wire," "Deadwood," and "The Sopranos."

But with every string of success comes at least some failure. Although HBO hasn't made nearly as many terrible shows as networks like CBS, NBC and ABC in the long run, it's certainly released quite a few stinkers.

But which HBO shows are the worst? We ranked its shows according to their ratings on Metacritic, which aggregates critic reviews and assigns each season of a show a score between 1 and 100.

For shows with multiple seasons, we averaged their scores. And to break ties, we brought in the audience score.

Here's how HBO's shows rank, from worst to best, according to critics on Metacritic.

(Note: We left off animated, children's, documentary/reality, and foreign programming, as well as miniseries, with a few notable exceptions.)

16. "The Newsroom" (2012-14), three seasons

16. "The Newsroom" (2012-14), three seasons play

16. "The Newsroom" (2012-14), three seasons

(HBO)

Average Metacritic score: 61.7

"The series is kind of a mess ... but one you can't really look away from." — SFGate



15. "Carnivale" (2003-05), two seasons

15. "Carnivale" (2003-05), two seasons play

15. "Carnivale" (2003-05), two seasons

(HBO/"Carnivale" trailer)

Average Metacritic score: 61

"A bloated mess ... 'Carnivale' is a little too full of itself. Believing that it has a fascinating story to tell with all the complex themes you could imagine, the series nevertheless fails the first test of television: Move forward." — SFGate



14. "Unscripted" (2005), one season

14. "Unscripted" (2005), one season play

14. "Unscripted" (2005), one season

(HBO/Unscripted)

Metacritic score: 60

Audience Score: N/A

"A faux documentary on actors who are not famous but who are struggling to be isn't inherently interesting to non-actors ... 'Unscripted' isn't a complete flop. It's just rare that HBO fails like this." — The San Francisco Chronicle



13. "Divorce" (2016-present) one season

13. "Divorce" (2016-present) one season play

13. "Divorce" (2016-present) one season

(Macall B. Polay/HBO)

Metacritic score: 60

Audience Score: 5.2

"The laugh-out-loud viciousness of the opening, which involves both a gun and vomit, is clearly the work of series creator Sharon Horgan, who also co-writes and stars in Amazon's brilliant 'Catastrophe.' But 'Divorce' isn't always as biting as it is in those moments, leading to a solidly acted but somewhat mundane exploration of a breakup." — The AV Club



12. "Ballers" (2015-16), three seasons

12. "Ballers" (2015-16), three seasons play

12. "Ballers" (2015-16), three seasons

(Jeff Daly/HBO/"Ballers")

Average Metacritic score: 59.3

"[Dwayne] Johnson himself is the best part of 'Ballers,' a charismatic, mostly responsive force that is our window to the precarious world of retirement from football. His perspective on the life of the partying ball player is one of nostalgia. But in the absence of forward momentum, the camera turns to looking for shock value anywhere it can." — Salon



11. "How to Make It in America" (2010-11), two seasons

11. "How to Make It in America" (2010-11), two seasons play

11. "How to Make It in America" (2010-11), two seasons

(HBO/"How to Make It in America")

Metacritic score: 59

"As a portrait of struggling Manhattanites, 'How to Make It' effectively homes in on that hope-filled effervescence historically associated with the idealized American dream." — Slant Magazine



10. "Hello Ladies" (2013), one season

10. "Hello Ladies" (2013), one season play

10. "Hello Ladies" (2013), one season

(HBO)

Metacritic score: 58

Audience Score: 7.4

"We've seen this show before, in fresher settings, with stronger comic structure — from, in fact, the same creators: [Stephen] Merchant and American 'Office' writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky." — Newsday



9. "Tell Me You Love Me" (2007), one season

9. "Tell Me You Love Me" (2007), one season play

9. "Tell Me You Love Me" (2007), one season

(HBO/Tell Me You love Me)

Metacritic score: 58

Audience Score: 6.0

"Unfortunately, it is difficult to stay interested in what happens to any of these characters because most of them are so absurdly unlikable." — Los Angeles Times



8. "Sex and the City" (1998-2004), six seasons

8. "Sex and the City" (1998-2004), six seasons play

8. "Sex and the City" (1998-2004), six seasons

(Getty Images)

Metacritic score: 52

Audience Score: 8.0

"Parker's irresistible charm keeps us on Carrie's side even as the character's act grows old." — People



7. "The Brink" (2015), one season

7. "The Brink" (2015), one season play

7. "The Brink" (2015), one season

(HBO)

Metacritic score: 52

Audience Score: 7.6

"The show operates at a tone of constant hysteria, which, as justified as that may be, begins to feel exhausting." — Variety



6. "Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons" (2016), one season

6. "Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons" (2016), one season play

6. "Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons" (2016), one season

(HBO)

Metacritic score: 51

"His interview style is an effective one — opinionated without being overbearing, with just enough smugness to give some of his questions a provocative edge." — Yahoo



5. "John from Cincinnati" (2007), one season

5. "John from Cincinnati" (2007), one season play

5. "John from Cincinnati" (2007), one season

(HBO/"John from Cincinnati")

Metacritic score: 50

Audience Score: 7.4

"Watching HBO's surfing drama 'John From Cincinnati' is like sitting through a bad play at a tiny experimental theater. ... In short, if Gary Busey were a TV series, he would be 'John From Cincinnati.'" — The Boston Globe



4. "Angry Boys" (2011), one season

4. "Angry Boys" (2011), one season play

4. "Angry Boys" (2011), one season

(HBO/Angry Boys)

Metacritic score: 50

Audience Score: 7.3

It "leaves only the flashes of comedic brilliance, and even they don't light up the sky very often." — The Wall Street Journal



3. "Lucky Louie" (2006), one season

3. "Lucky Louie" (2006), one season play

3. "Lucky Louie" (2006), one season

(YouTube/Lucky Louie)

Metacritic score: 47

"A show so vile, it makes you think the company's arrogant It's Not TV — It's HBO slogan isn't a brag — it's a threat." — USA Today



2. "Real Time with Bill Maher" (2003-present), 15 seasons

2. "Real Time with Bill Maher" (2003-present), 15 seasons play

2. "Real Time with Bill Maher" (2003-present), 15 seasons

(HBO)

Average Metacritic score: 43

"Why would HBO, cable's most innovative network ... think it's a good idea to let Bill Maher bring the skeleton of his canceled ABC show, 'Politically Incorrect,' and stuff it into the tattered corpse of 'Dennis Miller Live'?" — Entertainment Weekly



1. "Ja'mie: Private School Girl" (2013), one season

1. "Ja'mie: Private School Girl" (2013), one season play

1. "Ja'mie: Private School Girl" (2013), one season

(HBO/Ja'mie: Private School Girl)

Metacritic score: 40

"It's a painfully obvious shtick, so camp and arch it's impossible to enjoy the joke." — TV Guide



Top 3

1 Tech Africa's pay-tv battle heats up as DSTV adopts free internet-based...bullet
2 Tech How the real threat to DStv and GOTV in Africa is Kwesé Tv not TSTVbullet
3 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Bill Gates and Steve Jobs raised their kids tech-free — and it should've been a red flag
Essential CEO and Android creator Andy Rubin.
Tech Android creator's new smartphone was doomed from the beginning
null
Tech Surprising everyday products that are made with cow parts
mta subway card
Tech NYC is getting rid of the MetroCard in 2023 – here's what NYC subway riders will use instead