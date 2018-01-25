Tech :  The 15 Oscar best-picture winners that made the most money at the US box office

news
As the 2018 Academy Awards draw closer, it's time to dive into the numbers and check out which of the best-picture winners are the biggest moneymakers of all time at the box office.
There are some obvious ones here, but thanks to inflation, there are a few titles that may surprise you.
Here are the top 15.
Note: All box-office figures are domestic grosses only and include any earnings from rereleases. All figures are from Box Office Mojo.
15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million
play
15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million (RKO Radio Pictures)
Unadjusted: $24 million
14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million
play
14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million (MGM/Netflix)
Unadjusted: $117 million
13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million
play
13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million (Columbia Pictures)
Unadjusted: $45 million
12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million
play
12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million (United Artists)
Unadjusted: $44 million
11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million
play
11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million (Warner Bros.)
Unadjusted: $72 million
10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million
play
10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million (Paramount Pictures)
Unadjusted: $36 million
9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million
play
9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million (New Line)
Unadjusted: $378 million
8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million
play
8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million (United Artists)
Unadjusted: $42 million
7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million
play
7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million (Paramount Pictures)
Unadjusted: $330 million
6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million
play
6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million (Paramount Pictures)
Unadjusted: $135 million
5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million
play
5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million (Universal Pictures)
Unadjusted: $156 million
4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million
play
4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million (MGM)
Unadjusted: $74 million
3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion
play
3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion (20th Century Fox)
Unadjusted: $659 million
2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion
play
2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion (20th Century Fox)
Unadjusted: $159 million
1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion
play
1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion (MGM)
Unadjusted: $199 million