Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 15 Oscar best-picture winners that made the most money at the US box office

Tech The 15 Oscar best-picture winners that made the most money at the US box office

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here are the best picture winners that have taken in the most money. Thanks, inflation!

"Forrest Gump." play

"Forrest Gump."

(Paramount)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As the 2018 Academy Awards draw closer, it's time to dive into the numbers and check out which of the best-picture winners are the biggest moneymakers of all time at the box office.

There are some obvious ones here, but thanks to inflation, there are a few titles that may surprise you.

Here are the top 15.

Note: All box-office figures are domestic grosses only and include any earnings from rereleases. All figures are from Box Office Mojo.

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million play

15. "The Best Years of Our Lives" (1946) — $504.9 million

(RKO Radio Pictures)

Unadjusted: $24 million



14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million

14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million play

14. “Rocky” (1976) — $505 million

(MGM/Netflix)

Unadjusted: $117 million



13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million

13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million play

13. “Lawrence of Arabia (1962) — $508 million

(Columbia Pictures)

Unadjusted: $45 million



12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million

12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million play

12. “West Side Story” (1961) — $514 million

(United Artists)

Unadjusted: $44 million



11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million

11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million play

11. “My Fair Lady” (1964) — $550.8 million

(Warner Bros.)

Unadjusted: $72 million



10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million

10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million play

10. “The Greatest Show on Earth” (1952) — $550.8 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Unadjusted: $36 million



9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million

9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million play

9. “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003) — $566 million

(New Line)

Unadjusted: $378 million



8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million

8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million play

8. “Around the World in 80 Days” (1956) — $593 million

(United Artists)

Unadjusted: $42 million



7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million

7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million play

7. “Forrest Gump” (1994) — $722 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Unadjusted: $330 million



6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million

6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million play

6. “The Godfather” (1972) — $724.5 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Unadjusted: $135 million



5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million

5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million play

5. “The Sting” (1973) — $818 million

(Universal Pictures)

Unadjusted: $156 million



4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million

4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million play

4. “Ben-Hu” (1959) — $900 million

(MGM)

Unadjusted: $74 million



3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion

3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion play

3. “Titanic” (1997) — $1.244 billion

(20th Century Fox)

Unadjusted: $659 million



2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion

2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion play

2. “The Sound of Music” (1965) — $1.3 billion

(20th Century Fox)

Unadjusted: $159 million



1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion

1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion play

1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) — $1.85 billion

(MGM)

Unadjusted: $199 million



Top 3

1 Tech If a nuclear weapon is about to explode, here's what a safety...bullet
2 Tech Qualcomm has been fined more than $1 billion by the EU after...bullet
3 Tech What happens to your body when you start exercising regularlybullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
Tech Intel plans to release chips that have built-in Meltdown and Spectre protections later this year (INTC)
null
Tech There’s a hidden message in Apple’s new privacy logo — and you can’t unsee it (AAPL)
A street-lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country, January 24, 2018.
Tech The heart of Paris is underwater — and the images are a shocking reminder the city could be overdue for a historic flood
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.
Tech In a cryptic letter, Airbnb's CEO announces a new board member — and that it's now an 'infinite company'