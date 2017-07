Tech :  The 13 highest-paid musicians of 2016, according to Billboard

Beyoncé was far and away the highest-earning music artist of 2016, according to Billboard's annual "Money Makers" list.

Billboard's ranking combines artists' US sales, streaming, publishing, and touring revenues for a composite look at who's dominating the music industry each year.

Easily topping the outlet's chart for this year's 50 most successful artists, Ms. Knowles beat out her second-place competition (Guns N' Roses, shockingly) by nearly $20 million.

Check out the top 13 highest-paid music artists of 2016 below and read the entire list here:

13. Twenty One Pilots — $21.1 million

12. Rihanna — $22.3 million

11. Billy Joel — $23.6 million

10. Kenny Chesney — $25.4 million

9. Kanye West — $26.1 million

8. Luke Bryan — $27.3 million

7. Justin Bieber — $30.5 million

6. Coldplay — $32.3 million

5. Adele — $37 million

4. Drake — $37.3 million

3. Bruce Springsteen — $42.2 million

2. Guns N' Roses — $42.3 million

1. Beyoncé — $62.1 million