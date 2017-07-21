Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  The 10 most popular prescription drugs in the US

Tech The 10 most popular prescription drugs in the US

  • Published:

GoodRx, a startup that lists drug prices and sells prescription drugs, compiled a list of the 10 most popular drugs in America.

You might have some of these in your medicine cabinet. play

You might have some of these in your medicine cabinet.

(Flickr/B Rosen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dozens of prescription drugs — from Advil to the EpiPen — have become household names.

But some are more prevalent than others.

GoodRx, a startup that lists drug prices and sells prescription drugs at discounted rates, compiles a list of the 10 most popular prescription drugs in the US. The company compiles the data by looking at claims that are reported by pharmacies.

All of the drugs have gone generic and cost less than $15 for a month's prescription.

10. Motrin (ibuprofen) - used to treat fever and inflammation - $14

10. Motrin (ibuprofen) - used to treat fever and inflammation - $14 play

10. Motrin (ibuprofen) - used to treat fever and inflammation - $14

(Wikimedia Commons)

The over-the-counter medication treats aches by reducing inflammation, which can consist of symptoms like heat, fever, swelling, pain or losing movement. Ibuprofen, alongside naproxen (Aleve), and aspirin, are all part of a class of medications called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. 200 milligram doses are available over the counter, while stronger doses are available via prescription.



9. Zofran (ondansetron) - used to prevent nausea - $13

9. Zofran (ondansetron) - used to prevent nausea - $13 play

9. Zofran (ondansetron) - used to prevent nausea - $13

(Wikimedia Commons)

Zofran, known generically as ondansetron, is an anti-nausea medication used by people who have undergone chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery. It works by blocking serotonin, a chemical in the body that can cause nausea.



8. Glucophage (metformin) - used to treat diabetes - $5

8. Glucophage (metformin) - used to treat diabetes - $5 play

8. Glucophage (metformin) - used to treat diabetes - $5

(Wikimedia Commons)

Metformin is a type 2 diabetes medication that's used to regulate blood sugar levels by cutting back on glucose production in the liver.



7. Lipitor (atorvastatin) - used to treat high cholesterol - $12

7. Lipitor (atorvastatin) - used to treat high cholesterol - $12 play

7. Lipitor (atorvastatin) - used to treat high cholesterol - $12

(Wikimedia Commons)

Lipitor was the only cholesterol-reducing statin to make the list, though statins are among the most popular and best-selling in the US.



6. Prinivil, Zestril (lisinopril) - used to treat hypertension - $7

6. Prinivil, Zestril (lisinopril) - used to treat hypertension - $7 play

6. Prinivil, Zestril (lisinopril) - used to treat hypertension - $7

(Wikimedia Commons)

Lisinopril is type of drug called an ACE inhibitor that's used to treat heart conditions including hypertension and congestive heart failure.



5. Neurontin (gabapentin) - used to treat seizures and nerve pain - $11

(Not actually gabapentin). play

(Not actually gabapentin).

(Darren Staples / Reuters)

Gabapentin is used to treat seizures and neuropathic pain. It's often used to treat the nerve pain associated with shingles.



4. Amoxil (amoxicillin) - used to treat infections - $9

4. Amoxil (amoxicillin) - used to treat infections - $9 play

4. Amoxil (amoxicillin) - used to treat infections - $9

(By Maksym Kozlenko - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like antibiotic that's been around since the 1970s. It's used to treat common bacterial infections like pneumonia and bronchitis. It's on the WHO's list of essential medicines.



3. Delasone, Sterapred (prednisone) - used to treat arthritis - $5

3. Delasone, Sterapred (prednisone) - used to treat arthritis - $5 play

3. Delasone, Sterapred (prednisone) - used to treat arthritis - $5

(Flickr/John Vetterli)

Presdnisone is a type of steroid that was first discovered in the 1950s. Now, it's used as an immunosuppressant to treat the symptoms of certain kinds of cancer, autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis.



2. Synthroid, Levoxyl, Unithroid (levothyroxine) - used to treat hypothyroidism - $12

2. Synthroid, Levoxyl, Unithroid (levothyroxine) - used to treat hypothyroidism - $12 play

2. Synthroid, Levoxyl, Unithroid (levothyroxine) - used to treat hypothyroidism - $12

(Flickr/Andy Melton)

Levothyroxine helps the body make a hormone that's used to regulate your metabolism. It's used to treat hypothyroidism, a common condition that occurs when a person can't make enough of these thyroid hormones that regulate our bodies.



1. Vicodin, Norco, Xodol (hydrocodone/acetaminophen) - used to treat pain - $14

The prescription pain killer Vicodin. play

The prescription pain killer Vicodin.

(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

Vicodin is used to treat pain using the narcotic hydrocodone and acetaminophin(which is also found in Tylenol), is the most popular drug in the US. The painkiller is an opioid, which means it's one of a handful of drugs that are often abused as part of the opioid epidemic.



Top 3

1 Tech How safe is Bitcoin – Cryptocurrency as hackers stole $7 million...bullet
2 Tech 9 things that make mosquitoes bite you morebullet
3 Tech 7 major US cities could be underwater within 80 years — here...bullet

Tech

Some day you may not see a human driver when you order a Lyft.
Tech Lyft is determined to become a player in self-driving cars — and is opening its own autonomous vehicle center to show it
Alexa will make its way to Android phones within Amazon's main app.
Tech Amazon is bringing the Alexa digital assistant to its flagship Android app (AMZN)
null
Tech Google's been running a secret test to detect bogus ads — and its findings should make the industry nervous
We might be able to change the Earth's temperature by modifying the skies, but should we?
Tech A last-resort ‘planet-hacking’ plan could make Earth habitable for longer — but scientists warn it could have dramatic consequences