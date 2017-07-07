Tech :  The 10 highest-grossing superhero franchises in the US

Sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots all seem inevitable after the release of a profitable superhero film.

It's safe to assume that most superhero films make an insane amount of money at the box office, considering the high volume of superhero films that are churned out each year, but which superhero franchises are the most profitable?

To answer this question, we compiled a list of the 10 highest-grossing superhero franchises in the United States, and included how each movie, sequel, spinoff, and reboot stacks up to the competition.

These are the 10 highest-grossing superhero franchises of all time.

Note: All numbers are based off of domestic gross income via Box Office Mojo, and have been adjusted for inflation. Some prices may have been adjusted to account for re-releases of the films.

10. "Thor" - $417,317,200 total grossed

"Thor," while the smallest of the superhero franchises, is still among one of the highest-grossing superhero properties. "Thor: Ragnarok," the third addition to the "Thor" series, is set to be released November 3, 2017.

How the films stack up:

1. "Thor: The Dark World" (2013) total grossed:$218,709,200

2. "Thor" (2011) total grossed: $198,608,000

9. "The Fantastic Four" - $442,956,700 total grossed

The most recent reboot of the "Fantastic Four" didn't stack up to the original, but that hasn't stopped the "Fantastic Four" from continuing to be one of the highest-grossing superhero series of all time.

How the films stack up:

1. "Fantastic Four" (2005) total grossed: $213,340,600

2. "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" (2007) total grossed: $169,504,100

3. "Fantastic Four" (2015) total grossed: $60,112,000

8. "Guardians of the Galaxy" - $748,524,200 total grossed

With its stellar soundtracks and crew comradery, "Guardians of the Galaxy" has quickly become one of the most popular superhero films over the past 3 years, and with only two films under its belt, the franchise has already grossed $748,524,200. With such a successful run so far, it's probably safe to expect a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" sometime in the future.

How the films stack up:

1. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (2017) total grossed: $384, 262, 100

2. "Guardians of the Galaxy" (2014) total grossed: $364,262, 100

7. "Captain America" - $885,789,500 total grossed

Captain America doesn't just bring his super-soldier qualities to battle, he also brings them to the box office, raking in enormous earnings as one of the most popular Avengers.

How the films stack up:

1. "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) total grossed: $413,316,300

2. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014) total grossed: $275,767,300

3. "Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) total grossed: $196,705,900

6. "The Avengers" - $1,152, 807, 900 total grossed

One of the most successful ensemble superhero franchises of all time, the "Avengers" franchise puts the "Justice League" to shame.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is anticipated to be released sometime next year, and another untitled "Avengers" movie is in the works, expected to be released in 2019.

How the films stack up:

1. "Marvel's The Avengers" (2012) total grossed: $679, 629, 900

2. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015) total grossed: $473, 177, 900

5. "Iron Man" - $1,170,893,400 total grossed

"Iron Man" is one of those franchises that proves that it's worthwhile to make more than one sequel, as "Iron Man 3" massively out performed both the first and second films. Clearly the master of sarcasm and self deprecation, Tony Stark is an all-time favorite Avenger for many.

How the films stack up:

1. "Iron Man 3" (2013) total grossed: $431, 465, 800

2. "Iron Man" (2008) total grossed: $392,017,400

3. "Iron Man 2" (2010) total grossed: $347,410,100

4. "Superman" - $ 1,970, 034, 900 total grossed

Surprisingly enough, despite the amazing advancements in special effects and gigantic studio budgets, the newest "Superman" reboots just can't compare to that of the 1978 original, after adjusting for inflation. "Superman," released just shy of 40 years ago, continues to lead in overall box office earnings ( a reminder that numbers have been adjusted for inflation).

How the films stack up:

1. "Superman" (1978) total grossed: $507, 045, 800

2. "Superman 2" (1981) total grossed: $344, 015, 000

3. "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) total grossed: $338,224,000

4. "Man of Steel" (2013) total grossed: $307,021,800

5. "Superman Returns" (2006) total grossed: $270,033,200

6. "Superman 3" (1983) total grossed: $168, 242, 400

7. "Superman 4: The Quest for Peace" (1987) total grossed:$ 35,452,700

3. "Spider-Man" - $2,091,535,500 total grossed

"Spider-man: Homecoming" is set to be released this Friday, and according to Variety, it's already expected to make $100 million its opening weekend. Sam Rami's "Spider-man" has been holding down the franchise's fort with the massive box office haul from 15 years ago, but it could possibly be knocked out of its highest-grossing "Spider-man" spot based on these predictions.

How the films stack up:

1. "Spider-man" (2002) total grossed: $614,245,200

2. "Spider-man 2" (2004) total grossed: $531, 803, 300

3. "Spider-man 3" (2007) total grossed: $432, 402, 300

4. "The Amazing Spider-man" (2012) total grossed: $297, 713, 000

5. "The Amazing Spider-man 2" (2014) total grossed: $215, 371, 800

2. "X-Men" - $2,418,989,300 total grossed

It might come as a surprise that "Deadpool" is the top grossing movie to come out of the "X-Men" franchise, especially since there's almost no mention of any other "X-Men" characters in "Deadpool". However, "Deadpool" does in fact hail from the "X-Men" universe — Deadpool even made a small cameo in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" back in 2009, also played by Ryan Reynolds.

Two new additions to the "X-Men" franchise, "X-Men: New Mutants" and "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," are both expected to be released next year.

How the films stack up:

1. "Deadpool" (2016) total grossed: $373, 869, 900

2. "X-Men: The Last Stand" (2006) total grossed:$316,299,900

3. "X2: X-Men United" (2003) total grossed: $315,117,000

4. "X-Men" (2000) total grossed: $257,983,200

5. "X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014) total grossed: $248, 695, 700

6. "Logan" (2017) total grossed: $226, 275, 000

7. "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (2009) total grossed: $213,159,100

8. "X-Men: First Class" (2011) total grossed:$160,754,100

9. "X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016) total grossed:$157,475, 600

10. "The Wolverine" (2013) total grossed: $149, 359,800

1. "Batman" - $3,462,641,900 total grossed

"Batman" has 12 different movies from 4 different directors under its franchise name, more than any other superhero franchise out there, so it only makes sense that it is the top-grossing superhero franchise of all time.

"Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" makes its second appearance in this round up, but technically as it's a part of both the "Superman" and "Batman" franchise, it only feels fair to count it for both franchises.

How the films stack up:

1. "The Dark Knight" (2008) total grossed: $656,538,100

2. "Batman" (1989) total grossed: $556,518,800

3. "The Dark Knight Rises" (2012) total grossed: $509,023,200

4. "Batman Forever" (1995) total grossed: $373, 985, 100

5. "Batman Returns" (1992) total grossed: $346,851,100

6. "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" (2016) total grossed: $338, 224, 000

7. "Batman Begins" (2005) total grossed: $283,188,600

8. "Batman & Robin" (1997) total grossed: $206,700,400

10. "The LEGO Batman Movie" (2017) total grossed: $175,750,400

11. "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" (1993) total grossed: $11,940, 800

12. "Batman: The Killing Joke" (2016) total grossed: $3,921,400