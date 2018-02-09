Tech :  The 10 best cities to live in if you want to have an active lifestyle in 2018

news

When it comes to cities that promote active lifestyles, not all are created equal across the US.

WalletHub pulled together a report on the worst and best cities for an active lifestyle. To find the cities that topped the list, you may need to head west (at least to the Midwest).

To measure which cities were active, the personal finance website looked at everything from monthly membership fees to how many facilities or hiking trails a city had, how many residents were inactive, and how many people played in team sports.

Here's what they found, assigning each of the 100 cities with scores up to 100.

10. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota was among the cities with the most sports and outdoor activities. The Mississippi River that runs by the city gives residents opportunities to bike and run alongside it.

Active Lifestyle Score: 51.51

9. Boise, Idaho

Idaho's capital ranked as the top active city when it comes to budget friendliness and participation from its residents. It's close to hiking and biking trails, and other ways to get active outside.

Active Lifestyle Score: 51.55

8. Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado, situated near the Rocky Mountains, provides its residents a lot of chances to get outside — whether it be through skiing, hiking, or cycling.

Active Lifestyle Score: 51.96

7. New York City, New York

New York has the most basketball hoops and playgrounds of the 100 cities included on the WalletHub report. While the city was one of the worst cities (95th) as far as budget and participation goes, it managed to bring up its score by ranking 3rd in sports and outdoor activities.

Active Lifestyle Score: 51.97

6. Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's capital, which in 2017 ranked as the best city for an active lifestyle, has a high number of playgrounds and basketball hoops.

Active Lifestyle Score: 52.43

5. Seattle, Washington

Seattle has the distinction of being the city with the lowest percentage of physically inactive adults, making it one of the most active cities to live in in the US.

Active Lifestyle Score: 53.44

4. San Diego, California

With its proximity to the beach, San Diego ranked highly when it came to access to sports and outdoor activities.

Active Lifestyle Score: 55.71

3. San Francisco, California

San Francisco tied with New York and San Diego for the city with the most fitness centers per person. The city has a number of state and national parks within the city limits and in the surrounding Bay Area.

Active Lifestyle Score: 56.57

2. Portland, Oregon

Portland owes its spot on the top 10 active cities in part because it has the third lowest percentage of inactive residents, meaning that compared to other cities, Portland's got a greater proportion of folks that exercise regularly.

Active Lifestyle Score: 59.25

1. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago claimed the top spot in WalletHub's list, ranking highest in outdoor activities and sports. The city has the most tennis courts of the 100 cities the report looked at, and tied for the most number of swimming pools.

Active Lifestyle Score: 56.57