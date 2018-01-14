Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Tech elites pay thousands of dollars a year to hang out at this ultra-luxe club — take a look inside

Tech Tech elites pay thousands of dollars a year to hang out at this ultra-luxe club — take a look inside

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Secret rooms, wine cellars, splashy social events, and a members list that's top secret.

null play

null

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

San Francisco's booming tech industry has produced an array of gated societies throughout the city. The Battery, which opened nearly four years ago, is a members-only clubhouse dedicated to creating an innovative social networking space. The club is an intentional throwback to the social clubs of earlier eras and its opulent trappings complete the vibe.

Created by the husband-and-wife founders of early social network Bebo (which was acquired by AOL for $850 million), The Battery hosts a who's who of tech industry power players who dine at its restaurant, mingle at the establishment's various bars or attend the special events.

With its pricey entry and strict no-photos-allowed policy, few people have glimpsed the club's sumptuous interior.

Here's what it looks like inside:

The Battery is an exclusive members-only club that caters to some of San Francisco's most elite residents.

The Battery is an exclusive members-only club that caters to some of San Francisco's most elite residents. play

The Battery is an exclusive members-only club that caters to some of San Francisco's most elite residents.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


The membership, which is rumored to cost upwards of $2,000 a year, provides entry to the club's luxurious quarters as well as access to a variety of events including book signings, private lectures, and concerts.

play

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


While the club doesn't reveal its members, it typically attracts influential players in the tech industry including entrepreneurs and top venture capitalists.

While the club doesn't reveal its members, it typically attracts influential players in the tech industry including entrepreneurs and top venture capitalists. play

While the club doesn't reveal its members, it typically attracts influential players in the tech industry including entrepreneurs and top venture capitalists.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


The club bills itself as "a living social experiment" designed to inspire new ideas among its clientele.

The club bills itself as "a living social experiment" designed to inspire new ideas among its clientele. play

The club bills itself as "a living social experiment" designed to inspire new ideas among its clientele.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


In keeping with the club's ethos, The Battery has an "electronics curfew" which hits at 6 pm when members are asked to put away their cellphones and laptops.

In keeping with the club's ethos, The Battery has an "electronics curfew" which hits at 6 pm when members are asked to put away their cellphones and laptops. play

In keeping with the club's ethos, The Battery has an "electronics curfew" which hits at 6 pm when members are asked to put away their cellphones and laptops.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


The space includes a restaurant, a garden, a library, spa, gym, wine cellar, and eight different event spaces as well as several bars.

The space includes a restaurant, a garden, a library, spa, gym, wine cellar, and eight different event spaces as well as several bars. play

The space includes a restaurant, a garden, a library, spa, gym, wine cellar, and eight different event spaces as well as several bars.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


One of the bathroom areas features seven doors depicting the seven deadly sins.

One of the bathroom areas features seven doors depicting the seven deadly sins. play

One of the bathroom areas features seven doors depicting the seven deadly sins.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


The space is a former marble warehouse and candy factory with an opulent, bohemian interior created by celebrated designer Ken Fulk.

The space is a former marble warehouse and candy factory with an opulent, bohemian interior created by celebrated designer Ken Fulk. play

The space is a former marble warehouse and candy factory with an opulent, bohemian interior created by celebrated designer Ken Fulk.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Inside one of the bars is a secret room located behind a bookcase. When you touch a specific statue, the bookcase swings open on a motorized door, revealing a room filled with acoustic instruments.

Inside one of the bars is a secret room located behind a bookcase. When you touch a specific statue, the bookcase swings open on a motorized door, revealing a room filled with acoustic instruments. play

Inside one of the bars is a secret room located behind a bookcase. When you touch a specific statue, the bookcase swings open on a motorized door, revealing a room filled with acoustic instruments.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Questlove, Snoop Dogg, deadmau5, and Hosier have all given exclusive performances at the venue.

Questlove, Snoop Dogg, deadmau5, and Hosier have all given exclusive performances at the venue. play

Questlove, Snoop Dogg, deadmau5, and Hosier have all given exclusive performances at the venue.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Events aren't strictly limited to the club, either. The Battery has featured events like racing professional race cars at a race car track and learning how to play polo at a polo field.

Events aren't strictly limited to the club, either. The Battery has featured events like racing professional race cars at a race car track and learning how to play polo at a polo field. play

Events aren't strictly limited to the club, either. The Battery has featured events like racing professional race cars at a race car track and learning how to play polo at a polo field.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Each summer, the club hosts a multi-day getaway in Mendocino.

Each summer, the club hosts a multi-day getaway in Mendocino. play

Each summer, the club hosts a multi-day getaway in Mendocino.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Aside from the members-only spaces inside, The Battery also has a boutique hotel with fourteen guest rooms, some of which command as much as $1,000 a night.

Aside from the members-only spaces inside, The Battery also has a boutique hotel with fourteen guest rooms, some of which command as much as $1,000 a night. play

Aside from the members-only spaces inside, The Battery also has a boutique hotel with fourteen guest rooms, some of which command as much as $1,000 a night.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


The venue is equipped with an on site gym that offers boot camps, guided meditation, personal training, and massage services.

The venue is equipped with an on site gym that offers boot camps, guided meditation, personal training, and massage services. play

The venue is equipped with an on site gym that offers boot camps, guided meditation, personal training, and massage services.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


The Battery's wine cellar has 600 labels from around the world and the full-service restaurant serves Cal-Mediterranean cuisine.

The Battery's wine cellar has 600 labels from around the world and the full-service restaurant serves Cal-Mediterranean cuisine. play

The Battery's wine cellar has 600 labels from around the world and the full-service restaurant serves Cal-Mediterranean cuisine.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Currently, The Battery has nearly 5,000 members.

Currently, The Battery has nearly 5,000 members. play

Currently, The Battery has nearly 5,000 members.

(Douglas Friedman/The Battery)


Top 3

1 Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by...bullet
2 Tech Leonardo DiCaprio will reportedly star in Quentin Tarantino's...bullet
3 Tech South Korea spent over $1 billion on these mega-venues for the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

CoinDaddy
Tech There's a bitcoin rapper called CoinDaddy, and he's just one of the fantastic characters in San Francisco's bizarre crypto culture
null
Tech Cheerleader outfits and weird looks: I went to the biggest tech industry conference of the year for the first time, and it’s clear CES still has a woman problem
null
Tech The 15 shows Netflix has canceled, including 'Lady Dynamite' that was just cut after 2 seasons
null
Tech You can stay alert without drinking caffeine — try these science-based tricks the next time you feel tired