Tech :  Taylor Swift is going to court against a DJ she says groped her — here's what you need to know

Taylor Swift and David Mueller's long legal battle will come to a head Monday morning, when the jury for their upcoming trial is selected.

Mueller sued Swift in 2015, alleging that her accusation that he groped her butt, during a meet-and-greet in 2013, caused him to lose his job.

Swift then countersued Mueller a month later.

Two years after Mueller and Swift sued each other, their case is about to go to trial.

Here is everything you need to know about the impending Mueller and Swift trial:

Mueller filed a lawsuit claiming that false groping accusations from Swift got him fired.

Mueller sued Swift in October 2015, alleging that false accusations of him groping Swift at a meet-and-greet resulted in his termination, according to the Denver Post.

Mueller had been invited to Swift's meet-and-greet when the singer was performing at the Pepsi Center in Denver, June 2, 2013.

Mueller attended as a part of his then-job as a morning DJ on "The Ryno and Jackson" morning show, on Denver radio station 98.5 KY GO.

Mueller and his girlfriend took a picture with Swift, and shortly after Swift's security found Mueller and accused him of groping her.

Mueller was fired two days later.

While Swift never spoke publicly about the incident, the radio station was sent the picture that Swift alleged documented Mueller groping her. A spokesperson for Swift told People, “The radio station was given evidence immediately after the incident. They made their independent decision."

You can see the photo in question on TMZ.

Two years after Mueller was fired, he decided to slam Swift with a lawsuit accusing her of making false accusations that resulted in his firing. In the suit, Mueller said he had met "hundreds of celebrities" in the past and has never been accused of anything like this previously.

Swift filed a countersuit one month after being sued by Mueller.

One month after Mueller sued Swift, she filed back with a countersuit, according to People.

In Mueller's lawsuit, he had accused his boss, Eddie Haskell of being the one who actually touched Swift inappropriately.

But Swift's countersuit dismisses this allegation:

“Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of the humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift, and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

The countersuit continues to claim that Mueller reached up Swift's skirt and with purpose groped an "intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

The intimate part of Swift's body being referenced in the counter claim is her behind.

Marie Claire confirmed this when it released portions of Swift's released deposition from July 26, 2016, in which the star described Mueller grabbing onto her "ass cheek."

Swift also requested a jury trial in her countersuit, and declared that any money won would be donated to a charity that fights against, and protects women from, sexual assault.

Swift's mother will be a witness her during the trial.

Andrea Swift, Taylor's mother, has been named as a witness in the case and can be expected to testify in court, according to People.

Taylor's photographer who captured the alleged moment in which Mueller grabbed Swift, is also expected to take the stand, in addition to a senior member of her security team.

32 seats will be held for members of the public interested in watching the trial.

According to TMZ, only 32 seats will be held for members of the public interested in attending the trial.

The public will be allowed to begin lining up to attend the trial at 6 a.m., with tickets to enter the court handed out at 7 a.m.

An additional viewing room set up with monitors to watch the trail, will have 75 seats available for those interested.

Taylor Swift recorded a video deposition July 26, 2016, and it is unknown when Swift will appear in court, but she is expected to testify.