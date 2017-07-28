Tech :  Taco Bell just debuted its brilliant new Lyft feature called 'Taco Mode' — here's what it's like

Taco Bell wants to feed your late-night cravings.

The fast-food chain has teamed up with Lyft to offer a new service that enables passengers to request a stop at a Taco Bell drive-thru with just the push of a button.

The service, which has been coined "Taco Mode," was rolled out Thursday in Orange County, California, and will be available July 27 to 29 and August 3 to 5 during the hours of 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Taco Bell said it plans to roll the service out nationwide in 2018.

As well as enabling passengers to order drive-thru Taco Bell, Taco Mode also includes a custom in-car menu, free Doritos Locos tacos, and a ride in what the company calls a "taco-themed car."

Here's what it's like to ride Lyft in Taco Mode:

This Taco Bell in Newport Beach, California, is lit up in excitement.

Here's one of the "taco-themed cars" that customers can ride in during this time.

The cars are decked out with Taco Bell swag.

This includes sunglasses and T-shirts.

Customers can select the service in the Lyft app and choose their order from custom menus in the car.

They even get a free Doritos Locos Taco if they opt for drive-thru.

Source: QSR Magazine

Late-night foot traffic is a big part of Taco Bell's business model. According to Foursquare, 14.8% of its customers visit the chain between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. This is more than other major fast-food chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's.

Source: Business Insider

Some Lyft drivers haven't been too happy about the new feature.

Plus, they're worried about the mess that might ensue as light-night partygoers tuck into tacos.