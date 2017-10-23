Tech :  T-Mobile reports solid gains ahead of potential Sprint merger (TMUS)

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence Apps and Platforms Briefing subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

T-Mobile reported solid customer and revenue growth during Q3 2017, adding 1.3 million net subscribers, and growing services revenue 7% year-over-year to reach $7.6 billion.

The company skipped its usual earnings call, opting instead to announce the quarter’s results via a vlog and online statement.

The vlog for the earnings comes as T-Mobile reportedly prepares to announce its merger with Sprint — the fourth largest carrier in the US. The two companies are seeking to join forces to become more competitive against U.S. wireless carrier leaders Verizon and AT&T.

U.S. smartphone penetration is approaching saturation, causing mobile carriers to fight over each other’s subscribers. About 95% of Americans own a cell phone, and 77% own a smartphone, according to Pew Research, making new subscribers a rare commodity.

About 95% of Americans own a cell phone, and 77% own a smartphone, according to Pew Research, making new subscribers a rare commodity. Merging would give the newly formed company a share comparable to Verizon’s and AT&T’s. As of Q2 2017, T-Mobile reported 70 million subscribers, and Sprint reported 53 million, for a total of 123 million subscribers. That's compared with AT&T’s 137 million subscribers and Verizon’s 147 million.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have entertained a potential merger. Softbank, Sprint’s parent company, attempted to acquire T-Mobile back in 2014, however, strict regulations from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) muted the company’s efforts.

This time around, however, the environment is looking more favorable for a telecom merger. With the induction of President Donald Trump, the formerly democratic FCC, led by chairman Thomas Wheeler, handed over the reins to GOP chairman Ajit Pai. The new, less involved regulatory body, has indicated that it would roll back some of the more stringent regulations of the previous administration’s FCC.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for telecoms in recent years. Native voice and messaging services, which once accounted for the vast majority of telecoms' subscriber revenue, are struggling to compete with over-the-top (OTT) apps, like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Viber — and they're losing.

