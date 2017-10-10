Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Susan Fowler, the engineer who shook up Uber, is working on a movie deal

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Susan Fowler, whose tell-all blog post about the sexual harassment she says she endured while working at Uber, is turning her life story into a Hollywood movie.

Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler's life story is being turned into a Hollywood movie, reports Deadline Hollywood.

Fowler's tell-all blog post about the sexual harassment she says she endured while working at the app-based taxi company turned Uber on its head. And it spurred an investigation that eventually led to the resignation of CEO Travis Kalanick.

The working title of the movie is "Disruptors," Deadline reports. It seems that Oscar-nominated screenwriter Allison Schroeder ("Hidden Figures") has been tapped to write it, with former Disney exec Kristin Burr producing.

We have to wonder if this is the type of project that would interest Megan Ellison of Annapurna Pictures. Ellison is Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison's daughter, so she, of all people in Hollywood, knows what Silicon Valley is all about.

Deadline describes the film as "Erin Brockovich meets The Social Network."

Verve represents Fowler, and, according to Deadline, Schroeder too, and has already been approaching studios.

Fowler didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.

But all of this leads to some obvious questions:

Who should play Fowler?

And who should play Uber's fist-in-the-air founder, Kalanick?

We vote for Jessica Chastain (Maya in "Zero Dark Thirty" and Commander Melissa Lewis in "The Martian") to play Fowler. She does that combination of brains, determination and chutzpah so well.

As for Kalanick: Jeremy Piven (Ari Gold in "The Entourage" and Harry Selfridge in "Mr. Selfridge.") would be perfect!

