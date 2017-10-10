Tech :  Stephen Colbert mocks Harvey Weinstein's apology, and calls his behavior 'monstrous'

Since The New York Times published a bombshell report last week filled with sexual harassment accusations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, most late-night hosts had kept quiet — until Monday.

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert didn't hold back in his jokes about Weinstein. “If you’re not familiar," Colbert said, "Harvey Weinstein is responsible for 'The English Patient,' 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Shakespeare in Love,' and other movies your mom liked in the '90s."

Colbert mentioned that Weinstein was fired from his own company over the scandal, and that more stories are coming out, including one from a TV journalist who told the Huffington Post that Weinstein pleasured himself in front of her and ejaculated into a potted plant.

“Pro tip: If you ever have dinner at Harvey Weinstein’s house, avoid the fresh basil,” Colbert said. “And after the salad’s been served, when he comes around the table, that’s not a pepper grinder he’s holding. Get out of there.”

Colbert called Weinstein's behavior "monstrous" and mocked his apology to the New York Times, in which he blamed his upbringing in the '60s and '70s for his behavior. Colbert also mentioned that Weinstein's lawyers called him an "old dinosaur learning new ways."

“Okay, A: That’s no excuse.” Colbert said. “B: Dinosaurs did not touch themselves in front of the employees. The T-Rex’s arms were way too short.”

Then Colbert, like John Oliver on Sunday night, addressed the one-year anniversary of the Donald Trump "Access Hollywood" tape being leaked, and how President Trump dismissed it as “locker room talk” yet again over the weekend.

“Mr. President, saying ‘locker room’ does not excuse it,” Colbert said. “That’s like Harvey Weinstein saying ‘Masturbating into potted plants? That’s green house talk.'”

Colbert wasn't the only only host to connect Weinstein with Trump.

After a Twitter fight over the weekend with Donald Trump Jr. over the matter, Jimmy Kimmel mentioned that Hillary Clinton has now unknowingly accepted campaign dollars from two men accused of sexual misconduct: Harvey Weinstein (a longtime supporter of the Democratic party) and Donald Trump (he donated to her 2008 campaign).

You can watch Colbert's monologue below: