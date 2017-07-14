Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway's flash cards about Trump Jr.: 'ANTICIPATE AN INMATE'

Tech Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway's flash cards about Trump Jr.: 'ANTICIPATE AN INMATE'

  • Published:

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway's use of rhyming flash cards to downplay the possibility of collusion between Trump Jr. and Russia.

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert." play

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

(CBS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Thursday's "Late Show," Stephen Colbert mocked White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's use of rhyming flash cards in a Fox News interview to downplay the possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In her interview, Conway tried to make the case — via two sheets of white paper and four bold-printed words — that the "CONCLUSION" of Donald Trump Jr.'s controversial emails regarding Russia was not "COLLUSION," but instead "ILLUSION" and "DELUSION" on the part of the media.

Colbert seized upon the hokey visual aid in his monologue by making his own flash cards to address how he sees the Trump Jr. situation going down.

"Trump Jr. tried to 'ARTICULATE,' but that turned out to 'INCRIMINATE,'" Colbert joked, holding up the cards. "It’s something even an idiot would 'ANTICIPATE.' And now, he’s going to be an 'INMATE.'"

Watch the segment below:

Top 3

1 Tech The 11 best reasons to buy a Nintendo Switchbullet
2 Tech You can now buy legal marijuana in Nevadabullet
3 Tech Silicon Valley is hot on a new cryptocurrency that could become...bullet

Tech

Samsung Cinema LED Screen
Tech Samsung wants to kill the movie theater projector with this giant 33-foot 4K screen
null
Tech There's a place off California's coast called the 'Red Triangle' where over 1/3 of great white shark attacks happen
A burnt out Note 7.
Tech A component teardown shows the Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition is just a Note 7 with a smaller battery
Snapchat vs Instagram
Tech Instagram is turning the screws on Snapchat by handing advertisers free trials and credits (SNAP, FB)