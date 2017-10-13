Tech :  Stephen Colbert conducts a hilarious fake interview with Trump

With the help of a footage from Sean Hannity's recent Fox News interview with President Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert got some face time with his rival.

Thanks to a green screen and some creative editing, The "Late Night" host magically sat across from Trump in a segment on the show Thursday night, and Colbert hilariously had his way with him.

Colbert "asked" Trump to comment on the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which Trump in a doctored response said "it was very sad when I saw this."

Colbert then asked if he ever engaged in any sexual harassment.

The manipulated Trump footage had him answer: "25 years ago, 20 years ago, and 10 years ago, and 5 years ago." Colbert asked of any other times and Trump replied, "Tomorrow."

Colbert then turned to Trump's electoral college win to claim the presidency. He was curious if Trump could name the states he thought clinched it. Trump said he could name "many states." Colbert asked if he could name one of those states now. Trump said, "Russia."

To end the interview, the Trump footage made it seem like he was praising Colbert's high ratings and beating all the competition. Colbert then said he would "return the compliment."

"I think you are a bloated narcissist whose presidency is a knife in the moral heart of America," Colbert said. "A wound on our national soul that will take generations to heal, if ever."

Watch the faux interview below: