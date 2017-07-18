Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Starting in 2019, your smartphone's internet speed will get way faster (QCOM)

Tech Starting in 2019, your smartphone's internet speed will get way faster (QCOM)

  • Published:

Super fast mobile networks are definitely coming, and they'll arrive in as little as two years.

Steve Mollenkopf play

Steve Mollenkopf

(Qualcomm)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

ASPEN, Colorado – There's no question that superfast, fifth-generation mobile networks are coming. But when will consumers get to connect to these 5G systems?

How about in as little as two years?

"You’ll see 5G in 2019 for sure," Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told attendees of the Fortune Brainstorm conference in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.

5G networks are expected to send gobs of data faster than your at-home WiFi network and faster than your old-fashioned, wired plug-in network at work. They might even be as fast as the fastest networks you can get today, which run at gigabit speeds.

Although everyone wants faster networks, it's not been clear when 5G would arrive. Even a year ago, Mollenkopf himself would have predicted that 5G wouldn't be readily available until 2020, but "people are pulling us faster" toward 5G than that, he said.

There are also whole new industries that are pushing for it, like connected cars, and health care.

But the big driver? Videos. People want to watch more videos on their gorgeous-screen smartphones, and that requires lots of bandwidth.

Top 3

1 Tech All the biggest moments from the 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premierebullet
2 Tech The smartphone is eventually going to die, and Apple, Google,...bullet
3 Tech Nigeria’s telecom regulator move to conducts health audit of...bullet

Tech

The mid-range Nokia 6 launched globally earlier this year, and arrived in the US earlier this month.
Tech Nokia phones are coming back — and the newest model may have just leaked online
google fiber
Tech Google Fiber is losing its second CEO in less than a year (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech How the ‘Uber of China’ compares to Uber itself
Myspace screenshot
Tech Until recently, a hacker could have gotten into your old Myspace account with just three easy-to-find things about you (TIME)