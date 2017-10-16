Tech :  Spray this invisible, edible coating on produce and it could last five times longer

From the time a farmer harvests strawberries or green beans, they will last — at best — three weeks before they start to rot. It usually takes a week or two for the food to reach the grocery store and then your fridge, leaving you only a few days to eat them.

A Santa Barbara, California-based startup called Apeel Sciences has invented an edible coating called Edipeel that it says can extend a fruit or vegetable's shelf life by as much as five times. If you spray it on a ripe strawberry, for example, the company claims the fruit will last up to a week longer than normal.

Made of leftover plant skins and stems, the coating acts as a barrier that slows the decay process. You can apply it to produce anytime during its lifespan — Apeel even claims they were able to make a bunch of bananas grown at the same time ripen on different days.

A year after its launch in 2016, Apeel has moved into a 105,000-square-foot facility. At least six farms in Southern California, Kenya, and Nigeria are using Apeel's products, CEO James Rogers told Business Insider. The company is also finalizing negotiations to work with at least two dozen packing houses and several farms in Mexico, Peru, and Chile for a "very large commercial rollout" to the US, Rogers said.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Apeel's first products as "generally recognized as safe," meaning they're okay to eat and sell. The company also recently received approval to use Edipeel on organic produce.

Here's how the product works.

Edipeel is a transparent coating that you spray on produce or dip items into.

After the coating dries, it acts as a shield to natural gases (e.g. oxygen and ethylene) that make produce decay.

Edipeel is engineered to keep water from leaving a fruit or vegetable and prevent oxygen from entering. Apeel is also working on a second product called Invisipeel that's designed to keep insects away but is not yet widely available.

Edipeel's formula differs for each fruit or vegetable.The startup has so far developed Edipeel products for three dozen crops, including avocados, asparagus, peaches, lemons, pears, and nectarines.

Farms and food packing houses are now able to buy Apeel's products. Edipeel is usually sprayed on produce during the wash cycle, before produce is sorted and packed to go to retailers.

Apeel is testing Edipeel on all kinds of fruit and vegetables. Below is a timelapse comparison the company created to show the effect on ripe strawberries. (The bottom row was treated with Edipeel.)

Here's what ripe bananas look like over the course of 10 days. The pair on the right is coated with Edipeel:

The untreated green beans on the left shrivel up after a few days, while the Edipeel ones stand strong:

The coating is are made of discarded materials from organic produce — anything from pear stems to leftover grape skins to grass clippings. "We don't discriminate," Rogers said.

The coating could help stores and farmers reduce waste from produce that has ripened too quickly.

It could allow grocery stores and restaurants to source items from farms that are farther away.

For example, it takes 30 days for blueberries grown in Chile to travel to US grocery stores. To keep them fresh, farmers sometimes coat them in wax and pick them before they're ripe. Trucks also need to heavily refrigerate the berries (which requires energy and money).

Since Apeel's plant-based products control the rate of decay, they offer a less costly and slightly more natural way to preserve produce.

Rogers said Apeel creates more opportunities for produce to be grown in untapped areas, like Peru, that have lower land values and labor costs than, say, California.

Rogers came up with the idea for Apeel's products while pursuing a PhD at the University of California in Santa Barbara. On trips from campus to a lab in Berkeley, he passed many farms.

Rogers began thinking about how to protect produce the same way that the carbon and iron barrier on stainless steel keeps it from rusting. "That was the genesis of Apeel," he said.

Rogers said Apeel will likely offer Edipeel to consumers in the future. "We don't want to be afraid of tackling the world's challenges using science and technology," he said.