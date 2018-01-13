Tech :  South Korea spent over $1 billion on these mega-venues for the 2018 Winter Olympics — take a look

news
When a city is chosen to host the Olympics, the country's government usually shells out hundreds of millions to build extravagant venues for the athletes and fans.
The 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea will be no exception.
The Korean central government has taken on half of the $62.6 million in costs for building a new stadium for the winter games' opening and closing ceremonies in Pyeongchang. The country has also spent more than $1.5 billion on the Alpensia ski resort, which will serve as a main Olympic venue. In total, the 2018 Winter Olympics will cost South Korea about $12.9 billion, nearly double the amount the country projected when it won the bid in 2011.
While some of the minimalist venues appear to blend in with the snow, others, characterized by sweeping curved lines, look ultra-futuristic.
Check out these structures below:
The 2018 Winter Olympics will start in the ski resort town of Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Alpensia Resort in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Wikipedia Commons)
The Alpensia Ski Resort will serve as the main venue for outdoor sports, including ski jumping, biathlon, cross-country skiing, and luge. The resort includes seven smaller venues within it.
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Reuters)
One of these venues is the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. Completed in 2008, it features two slopes, which are 210 feet long and 320 feet long. The drops are steep.
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Reuters)
At the bottom, there's this sculpture of a skier.
The Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Reuters)
Alpensia's Cross-Country Centre will host biathlon and cross-country skiing tournaments. Spectators will watch from inside the slender and short building pictured below.
The Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
The 44-acre Alpensia Sliding Centre has a maze of chutes for bobsleigh, skeleton (in which individual athletes ride small sleds), and luge events. It was completed in late 2017.
The Alpensia Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Pyeongchang 2018)
The center's construction cost approximately $114.5 million.
The Alpensia Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
For slalom events, athletes will go to the Yongpyong Alpine Centre. The main building is derived from traditional Hanok design.
The Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
Dubbed the Dragon Zone, the Alpine's summit is 4,783 feet above sea level and 2,530 feet above ground level.
The Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
Athletes will live in the Olympic Village, which consists of eight 15-story buildings in Pyeongchang.
The Olympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Pyeongchang 2018)
The village has a dining facility, laundry facility, general store, bank, post office, and recreational center. Athletes will sleep in beds outfitted with bright comforters in simple rooms.
The Olympic Village in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
Freestyle skiing and snowboard competitions will happen at the Bokwang Snow Park in the township of Bongpyeong-myeon.
The Bokwang Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
The Olympians will launch from the top of this slope.
The Bokwang Snow Park in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Getty Images)
One of the newest and largest venues is the Hockey Centre, completed in 2017 in the coastal city of Gangneung.
The Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. (PyeongChang)
The octagon-shaped stadium fits 10,000 people.
The Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. (Getty Images)
The Gangneung Curling Centre was renovated in 2015 and 2016 for this year's winter games. The stadium now features blue accents on its facade.
The Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. (Pyeongchang 2018)
The complex centers around four ice curling sheets, each with a bullseye.
The Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. (Getty Images)
The Gangneung Ice Arena, which has a rounder facade, will host short-track speed skating and figure skating.
The Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea. (Gangneung Ice Arena)
At night, its exterior lights up.
The Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea. (AP)
Dark cerulean seats fill the arena.
The Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung, South Korea. (Getty Images)
Gangneung's silver Oval complex is shaped like an ... you guessed it.
Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, South Korea. (YouTube/Screenshot)
Inside, there are blue accents on the ice, which is surrounded by orange seats.
Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, South Korea. (Getty Images)
Similarly, the Kwandong Hockey Centre features a sleek, silver exterior.
The Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. (Getty Images)
The hockey arena's interior looks similar to the other stadiums, but it features teal seats.
The Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea. (Getty Images)
The opening and closing ceremonies will happen at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. The red and orange seats are likely a nod toward the Olympic torch.
The Olympic Stadium at Alpensia Resort in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Reuters)
The 2018 games will last from February 9 to February 25.