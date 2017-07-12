Tech :  Snapchat's dancing hot dog is taking the internet by storm (SNAP)

Augmented reality is a technology full of promise. There are so many exciting possibilities for the future of AR that Apple CEO Tim Cook has said it makes him want "to yell out and scream."

It has also birthed a juggernaut of a meme.

If you've spent any time on the internet over the past few days, you've likely come across a 3-D rendering of a smiling hot dog wearing headphones and jamming out to some tunes. This hot dog, one of many available Snapchat AR filters, has taken the internet by storm and captured the imaginations of comedians and meme creators.

Here's what you need to know:

To access the dancing wiener, open Snapchat and select the front-facing camera. Then tap on the screen and scroll through the filter options until you find the hot dog. From there, simply drag it to whichever part of the screen you'd like, and pinch/expand to resize it.

Snapchat's hot dog had humble beginnings, appearing in a short YouTube video of a woman getting her nose pierced.

From there, the smiling sausage began to show up elsewhere on the internet.

Soon enough, Twitter recognized the indisputable comedy provided by the anthropomorphic wiener.

Users got creative with the ways they were using the hot dog.

Some even joined in on the fun.

The hot dog has proved to be a versatile meme, sliding easily into already-established joke formats.

There are simply no limits to what mankind can accomplish with the proper tools.

And despite Snapchat's stock price plummeting recently, its hot dog has kept on dancing.