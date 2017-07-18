Tech :  Snapchat sees massive boost in geofilter views (SNAP)

Snap’s geofilters now garner more than twice as many daily views as they did in February
Snap’s geofilters now garner more than twice as many daily views as they did in February, according to TechCrunch.
Snap’s geofilters are viewed over 1.5 million times through Story and message viewers every minute — which equates to 2.16 billion daily views, doubling its last reported 1 billion views per day, in February.
This likely indicates Snap has been successful in leveraging location data from its partnerships with Factual and Foursquare. Prior to these partnerships, a small number of popular places and cities had unique geofilters. Now, nearly any close by business or landmark can be turned into a geofilter to overlay on user snaps.
The increase in geofilter viewership is a bright spot for Snap, which faces pressure to address its slowing user growth. Snap has yet to report Q2 2017 numbers, but it only added 8 million daily users in the three months through March to reach 166 million. Instagram Stories, on the other hand, has grown to 250 million daily users from 200 million in April.
The newly hit milestone comes as Snap emphasizes development of location focused technology. Below are some observations on why the company is pushing this area:
