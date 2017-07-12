Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Snapchat is doing a show about 'ghosting' people you date (SNAP)

Tech Snapchat is doing a show about 'ghosting' people you date (SNAP)

  • Published:

Snapchat's next original show will be about the phenomenon of "ghosting" — or unexpectedly ceasing all communication with — people you date.

5cEBlCQW_400x400 play

5cEBlCQW_400x400

(Matteo Lane)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Snapchat's next original show will be about the phenomenon of "ghosting" — or unexpectedly ceasing all communication with — people you date.

"Ghost Hunt" will star comedian Matteo Lane and be produced by Elisabeth Murdoch's Vertical Networks, which already produces a Snapchat Discover channel called Brother.

The eight-episode, unscripted series will feature Lane helping "a real person track down someone from their romantic past who ghosted them, ultimately bringing the two parties together for some 'ball-busting and closure,'" according to a press release.

"Ghost Hunt" signals Snap's growing interest in exclusive shows. The company, which recently struck a $100 million production deal with Time Warner, aims to have three shows airing per day in its app by the end of the year. Snap has already aired or plans to air more than a dozen shows.

Snap's largest competitor, Facebook, is also gearing up for a push into original shows this year. The social network has already greenlit several shows to premiere in a forthcoming redesign of its video tab.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, GOOG, SNAP,...bullet

Tech

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai might be the least popular man on the internet today.
Tech Reddit, Netflix, Google, and dozens of other tech companies are protesting Trump's FCC today — here's why
couple happy relationship smiling
Tech 3 simple, daily practices for living a happy life, according to over 150 psychologists and experts
Mariah Carey.
Tech Mariah Carey caused a 's--t storm' on the latest Will Ferrell movie, and refused to sing her own song
null
Tech Here's everything you need to know about Azor Ahai — the legendary savior on 'Game of Thrones'