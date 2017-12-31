Tech :  Snapchat and Evan Spiegel reportedly dropped $4 million on a massive New Year's Eve party in Los Angeles — and Drake's going to be there

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

(Dave Smith/Business Insider)
Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. and its CEO Evan Spiegel are reportedly spending north of $4 million on their New Year's Eve party tonight, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Snap's party to close out 2017 will reportedly be held at L.A. Live, the massive entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles that includes various restaurants, movie theatres, and venues. According to TMZ, Spiegel and Snap rented out "Microsoft Theater and virtually every venue facing Microsoft Square — Katsuya, Lucky Strike, Tom's Urban, Conga Room and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill."

TMZ claims Snap has been planning this party for months, and secured permits to host as many as 5,000 guests. The company is reportedly flying in employees from around the world to be at the event, which will reportedly include a "105-foot DJ tower and pyrotechnics." Oh yeah, and rapper Drake is also said to be performing.

So... what do you have planned?

