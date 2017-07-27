Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Slack just got a $5 billion valuation in a mega funding round led by SoftBank and Accel

Tech Slack just got a $5 billion valuation in a mega funding round led by SoftBank and Accel

  • Published:

Accel and SoftBank led $250 million in funding for the popular chat application.

Slack Founder Stewart Butterfield play

Slack Founder Stewart Butterfield

(Slack)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Slack is raising $250 million in funding led by Accel and Japanese internet giant SoftBank — the same company that's looking to take a multibillion dollar stake in Uber.

The Series G funding, reported by Bloomberg, puts the popular chat application at a $5 billion valuation, a big step up from the $3.8 billion valuation Slack had at its last funding round in April 2016.

It's a big milestone for Slack, which currently has about $1 billion in revenues, although the amount of money raised is half of what early reports had anticipated.

The company was previously expected to rake in $500 million at a $5 billion valuation. It's also been rumored that Amazon, Microsoft, and Google were all interested in acquiring the startup.

If an acquisition had gone through, it would be have represented a major strategic shift for the company, which Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield has repeatedly signaled he plans to keep independent.

Slack declined to comment.

Top 3

1 Tech How staying single could actually improve your healthbullet
2 Tech Elon Musk said Mark Zuckerberg's understanding of AI is 'limited'...bullet
3 Tech 5 survival myths that could get you killedbullet

Tech

Mark Zuckerberg says it's time to rev up new money engines, particularly in messaging.
Tech Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook to move faster at making money off Messenger and there's a good reason why (FB)
Evan Young, a transgender veteran.
Tech Trump just revealed a deep misunderstanding of what it means to be transgender
Jeff Bezos, 2017
Tech Amazon has set its sights on healthcare tech with a stealth lab it calls '1492' (AMZN)
Foxconn Wisconsin
Tech Trump announces that Apple's top supplier, Foxconn, is building a $10 billion TV factory in Wisconsin (AAPL)