Tech :  Silicon Valley's elite throw secretive, drug-fueled sex parties where young women can feel pressured to participate

That's according to an excerpt from the Bloomberg reporter Emily Chang's new book, "Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley," which details the inner workings of the Valley's freewheeling sex culture.
Chang writes of several investors and entrepreneurs who shared stories of sex parties that encourage open relationships, heavy drug use, and "cuddle puddles."
The misogynistic effects of sex parties are just one facet of Chang's book, which she's been working on for the past two years.
While "Brotopia" delves into years of sexism and "bro culture" in Silicon Valley, its release comes as sexual harassment is dominating the national conversation. Several incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct at high-profile tech companies have been exposed in the past year, beginning with Susan Fowler's explosive blog post about workplace discrimination and harassment at Uber. Well-known investors and CEOs were also accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.
Chang's book is set for release in February (you can preorder it on Amazon), but you can read the full except over at Vanity Fair.