Tech :  Shia LaBeouf calls a police officer a 'dumb f---' and other obscenities in troubling arrest footage

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday for public drunkenness, obstruction, and disorderly conduct, and new footage of his arrest shows him unleashing a profane and troubling tirade on the police officers who booked him.

In the painful-to-watch, body-cam video obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf calls one cop a "dumb f---" and "f---ing b----" and berates several other officers.

At one point, he yells, "I'm a f---ing American. I pay my taxes. Get these s---s off my f---ing arm," before complaining for an extended period of time that his handcuffs are too tight on his wrists. The police officers appear totally unfazed by LaBeouf's conduct.

According to Variety, the official report of LaBeouf's arrest states that the "Transformers" star was arrested after he "became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present."

LaBeouf has had a long history of run-ins with the law throughout his career as an actor, including an arrest on suspicion of assault earlier this year at his art installation protesting Donald Trump's presidency in New York.

Watch the footage of his arrest below, but be warned there is GRAPHIC LANGUAGE that is NSFW: