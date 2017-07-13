Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Shia LaBeouf apologizes for 'destructive' arrest and racist rant: 'It is a new low'

Actor Shia LaBeouf has taken to Twitter to apologize for his recent arrest and racist rant in Georgia after TMZ obtained video of him lashing out at officers.

Shia LaBeouf play

Shia LaBeouf

(D Dipasupil/Getty)
Actor Shia LaBeouf has taken to Twitter to apologize for his recent arrest in Georgia on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public drunkenness.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it," he wrote in an extended statement.

LaBeouf's apology comes after TMZ obtained body-cam footage of his arrest, which revealed the 31-year-old actor lashing out at his arresting officers with repeated obscenities and racist remarks.

At one point in the video, LaBeouf calls an officer a ""dumb f---" and "f---ing b-----." He later tells a black officer that he's going "straight to hell ... cause he’s a black man."

"My outright disrespect of authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," LaBeouf wrote on Twitter. "It is a new low. A low I hope is the bottom."

LaBeouf has had a history of run-ins with the law throughout his career, including an arrest on suspicion of assault earlier this year at a protest he coordinated against Donald Trump's presidency in New York.

Read his full statement here:

And watch the NSFW body-cam footage of his arrest below:

