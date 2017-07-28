Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Send us your nominations for the UK Tech 100, a list of the coolest people in UK tech

Tech Send us your nominations for the UK Tech 100, a list of the coolest people in UK tech

  • Published:

We want to hear from you on the coolest people in UK tech.

London play

London

(Shutetrstock/Engel Ching)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This October, we're going to publish our UK Tech 100 list that will rank the 100 people who have made the biggest contribution to technology in the UK in the past year.

We're going to be celebrating the list with a party held in a London venue.

Before all of that, though, we want to hear who you'd like to nominate for our ranking.

In the form below, please include the name of the person you think has made an impact on technology in the UK in the last year. What have they done recently that's cool?

How do we define cool?

Well, your nomination might have launched a new company. Or they brought in millions of pounds in funding. Perhaps they helped other entrepreneurs get started. Maybe they invested in some exciting companies.

You have until August 21 to get your nominations in.

Top 3

1 Tech What happens to your social media accounts when you die?bullet
2 Tech Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world —...bullet
3 Tech Google has been talking about its Africa plans at a meeting in...bullet

Tech

The company you keep has an enormous effect on your happiness for surprising reasons, a neuroscientist claims.
Tech A neuroscientist who studies decision-making reveals the most important choice you can make
null
Tech Jupiter is so big it does not actually orbit the sun
"The Emoji Movie."
Tech 'The Emoji Movie' has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and critics say it 'can’t escape its own idiocy'
Facebook Growth
Tech Facebook hit a new milestone last quarter (FB)