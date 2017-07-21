Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Sean Spicer just resigned — here's Melissa McCarthy's best 'SNL' impression of him

In the wake of White House press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation, we looked back at Melissa McCarthy's many manic impressions of Spicer in "SNL" sketches.

In the wake of White House press secretary Sean Spicer's resignation, we looked back at actress Melissa McCarthy's many manic impressions of Spicer in "Saturday Night Live" sketches this year. And we found the one skit that best embodied Spicer's turbulent tenure.

In the best "SNL" Spicer sketch, performed in May, Melissa McCarthy's Spicer first appears in the window outside the White House press room, hiding between the bushes as Sarah Huckabee-Sanders (Aidy Bryant) fills in for him.

Spicer then bursts in to spray a journalist with a fire extinguisher, explain the hierarchy of Trump's alleged Russia connections (via the layers of a ridiculous Russian nesting doll), and ride his podium through the streets of Manhattan to Trump Tower.

In the final scene, Spicer confronts Alec Baldwin's Trump on "a golf course in New Jersey" and pleads that Trump not replace him with Huckabee-Sanders. Then Spicer and Trump make out.

Watch the sketch below:

