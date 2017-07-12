Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Scientists say Miami could cease to exist within our children's lifetimes

Tech Scientists say Miami could cease to exist within our children's lifetimes

  • Published:

Miami, a city of 430,000 people, could disappear within the century if the worst climate change predictions come true.

Scientists speaking with New York Magazine say Miami, Florida, will disappear underwater within the century if sea level rise persists. play

Scientists speaking with New York Magazine say Miami, Florida, will disappear underwater within the century if sea level rise persists.

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Miami, a city of 430,000 people, could disappear within the century if the worst climate change predictions come true.

New York Magazine's David Wallace-Wells spoke with dozens of climatologists and researchers in related fields for an investigation on the outcomes of climate change if aggressive preventative action isn't taken. The results were not pretty.

"Most people talk as if Miami and Bangladesh still have a chance of surviving; most of the scientists I spoke with assume we'll lose them within the century, even if we stop burning fossil fuel in the next decade," Wallace-Wells said.

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the lower east coast of Florida, Miami averages at around 6 feet above sea level, according to CityData.com and NASA. South Florida as a whole anticipates two feet of sea level rise by 2060.

Within the century, a combination of polar melting, carbon emissions, and ice-sheet collapses could cause chronic flooding to wipe out Miami — and as many as 670 coastal communities, including Cambridge, Massachusetts; Oakland, California; St. Petersburg, Florida; and four of the five boroughs of New York City, according to National Geographic.

In January, a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency hinted at the possibility of an "extreme" sea-level rise scenario that would support these predictions.

Research group Climate Central took the projections laid out in NOAA's report and created a plug-in for Google Earth that shows how catastrophic the damage would be if the flooding happened today. You can install it (directions here) and see anywhere in the US.

Here's what Miami might look like in the year 2100.

This is what Miami Beach looks like today.

This is what Miami Beach looks like today. play

This is what Miami Beach looks like today.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In the year 2100, you might need a rowboat to pass through it.

In the year 2100, you might need a rowboat to pass through it. play

In the year 2100, you might need a rowboat to pass through it.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Climate Central's plugin for Google Earth shows a sea level rise of 10 to 12 feet, which would cause the Atlantic Ocean to wash over Miami and the Miami River to overflow.

Climate Central's plugin for Google Earth shows a sea level rise of 10 to 12 feet, which would cause the Atlantic Ocean to wash over Miami and the Miami River to overflow. play

Climate Central's plugin for Google Earth shows a sea level rise of 10 to 12 feet, which would cause the Atlantic Ocean to wash over Miami and the Miami River to overflow.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Everyone that lives in Miami would need to evacuate long before.

Everyone that lives in Miami would need to evacuate long before. play

Everyone that lives in Miami would need to evacuate long before.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In Miami-Dade County, 1.6 million square feet of office space and 1.8 million square feet of retail space was under construction in the second quarter of 2016, BBC reported.

In Miami-Dade County, 1.6 million square feet of office space and 1.8 million square feet of retail space was under construction in the second quarter of 2016, BBC reported. play

In Miami-Dade County, 1.6 million square feet of office space and 1.8 million square feet of retail space was under construction in the second quarter of 2016, BBC reported.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: BBC



Those high-rises could have a different kind of ocean view by the end of the century.

Those high-rises could have a different kind of ocean view by the end of the century. play

Those high-rises could have a different kind of ocean view by the end of the century.

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Marlins Park may have a retractable roof, but that won't save it from sea level rise.

Related content

The Miami Marlins will require a name change.

Related content

University of Miami, located south of downtown Miami in Coral Gables, hosts over 16,000 students from around the world.

Related content

Hasta la vista, U of M.

Related content

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, GOOG, SNAP,...bullet

Tech

Cancer cells seen on a large screen connected to a microscope at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, in 2012.
Tech A revolutionary experimental cancer treatment just got one step closer to approval (NVS)
null
Tech This tiny $86 device can play your music from Spotify without a smartphone
Daenerys Targaryen Daario Game of Thrones
Tech Emilia Clarke says she gets 'a lot of crap' for doing Daenerys nude scenes, but one sex scene was empowering
Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum.
Tech Silicon Valley is hot on a new cryptocurrency that could become worth 100 times its current value