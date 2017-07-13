Tech :  Scientists say Miami could cease to exist in our children's lifetime

Miami, a city of 430,000 people, could disappear within the century if the worst climate-change predictions come true.

New York magazine's David Wallace-Wells spoke with dozens of climatologists and researchers in related fields for an investigation on the outcomes of climate change if aggressive preventative action isn't taken. The results were not pretty.

"Most people talk as if Miami and Bangladesh still have a chance of surviving; most of the scientists I spoke with assume we'll lose them within the century, even if we stop burning fossil fuel in the next decade," Wallace-Wells said.

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the lower east coast of Florida, Miami's elevation on average is about 6 feet above sea level, according to CityData.com and NASA. South Florida as a whole anticipates a 2-foot increase in the sea level by 2060.

Within the century, a combination of polar melting, carbon emissions, and ice-sheet collapses could cause chronic flooding to wipe out Miami — and as many as 670 coastal communities, including Cambridge, Massachusetts; Oakland, California; St. Petersburg, Florida; and four of the five boroughs of New York City, according to National Geographic.

In January, a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency hinted at the possibility of an "extreme" sea-level-rise scenario that would support these predictions.

The research group Climate Central took the projections laid out in NOAA's report and created a plug-in for Google Earth that shows how catastrophic the damage would be if the flooding happened today. You can install it (directions here) and see anywhere in the US.

Here's what Miami may look like in the year 2100.

This is what Miami Beach looks like today.

In the year 2100, you might need a rowboat to pass through it.

Climate Central's plug-in for Google Earth shows a sea-level rise of 10 to 12 feet, which would cause the Atlantic Ocean to wash over Miami and the Miami River to overflow.

Everyone who lives in Miami would need to evacuate long before.

In Miami-Dade County, 1.6 million square feet of office space and 1.8 million square feet of retail space was under construction in the second quarter of 2016, the BBC reported.

Source: BBC

Those high-rises could have a different kind of ocean view by the end of the century.

Marlins Park may have a retractable roof, but that won't save it from sea-level rise.

The Miami Marlins will require a name change.

The University of Miami, located south of downtown Miami in Coral Gables, hosts more than 16,000 students from around the world.

That could change.