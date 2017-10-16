Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Scientists discovered new genes that make humans intelligent

Tech Scientists discovered new genes that make humans intelligent

  • Published: , Refreshed:
If you aced your SATs, you can thank at least a few of your genes. Scientist analyzed the DNA of 78,308 people. They discovered a link between intelligence and 52 specific genes.

The better individuals did in broad intelligence tests, the more frequently these genes appeared. But researchers aren't sure what the correlations mean because they don't know exactly what each gene does

Four of them control cell development. Three others control activities inside neurons.

But it isn't clear how the others could make you smart. Scientists want to experiment with brain cells to find out.

One method would take cells from people of differing intelligence and have those cells create neuron clusters.

By studying the way the neuron clusters interact, they could determine how their genetics affect neuron development.

But researchers stress genetics alone won't make you Einstein. The genes only accounted for 5% variation in intelligence scores.

Environmental factors also play a big role. So don't think you can skip school, just because your parents are rocket scientists.

