Tech :  Samsung wants to kill the movie theater projector with this giant 33-foot 4K screen

Samsung wants to kill the movie theater projector with this giant 33-foot 4K screen

Samsung wants to kill the movie theater projector with this giant 33-foot 4K screen

  • Published:

The display claims to reach brightness levels 10 times greater than standard industry projectors.

Samsung Cinema LED Screen play

Samsung Cinema LED Screen
The hardware giant today unveiled its first-ever Cinema LED Screen. The giant display measures in at a whopping 33.8 feet, and provides 4K resolution as well as "peak brightness levels nearly 10 times greater than that offered by standard projector technologies," according to a Samsung press release.

Though it does not use a projector, this display is sure to please filmmakers and studios: It is "distortion-free" and offers a "nearly infinite contrast ratio," which will allow for deep blacks and extremely bright colors.

Samsung also announced the Cinema LED Screen would be paired with a brand new, "state-of-the-art" sound system from JBL by Harman, to deliver an "unparalleled sight and sound experience the way the content creators intended." The screen will be bordered by huge speakers that will deliver a surround-sound experience with JBL's proprietary technology.

The 4K display was put through a series of rigorous tests prior to its commercial debut, having achieved full compliance with the Digital Cinema Initiatives theater technology standards.

The display, dubbed the "Super S," is in action at the Lotte World Tower location of Lotte Cinemas in Korea. According to Screen Daily, its first films will be "Cars 3" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

