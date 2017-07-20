Tech :  Samsung Nigeria cites miscommunication as cause for Lagos office raid by government agency

Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The raid which was carried out by SON due to the failure of Samsung to register products imported into the company.

The global electronic giant is in the move to rectify the situation and settle all miscommunications.

(Samsung)
Samsung Nigeria has stated that the raid of its office by Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, was due to miscommunications between both parties.

In a press release by the Samsung Nigeria on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, the company stated that it is currently working with the respective agency to address the situation.

“We want to confirm that the office of Samsung Electronics West Africa in Lagos was yesterday besieged by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

“SON’s action was apparently due to a miscommunication between both parties regarding the registration of products in Nigeria.

“Samsung is working in collaboration with SON to reach an amicable resolution of the matter," the statement reads.

Representatives of the company in Nigeria stated that there are only engaging in marketing activities.

(BellaNaija)

The raid was carried out by SON due to the failure of Samsung to register products imported into the company.

According to Mr Bola Fashina, SON’s Head of Public Relations, the provision of the SON Act 14 of 2015 provides that every product imported into Nigeria must be registered with SON for traceability and confirmation of quality.

Bola further stated that the facility would only be reopened when the company products are all registered. One move the company promised to do while reiterating that “it is a best practice company, with footprints in over 79 countries worldwide.”

“As an ethical company, Samsung will not willfully disrespect the laws and regulations in countries where it operates.”

Representatives of the company claimed ignorance of the need to register the products, as they neither import nor sell but only market them in Nigeria.

