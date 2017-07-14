Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Salesforce will get to slap its name on San Francisco's new transit center — and some folks are not happy about it (CRM)

The Salesforce Transit Center could feature company logos on 177 signs throughout the public space.

Salesforce Tower has completely altered the San Francisco skyline.

(Cushman & Wakefield)
Salesforce officially got naming rights to San Francisco's new transit center, but not without ruffling some feathers, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority board voted Thursday to confirm a 25-year, $110 million sponsorship deal which will change the name of the Transbay Transit Center to the Salesforce Transit Center, according to the Chronicle.

"Unfortunately, we are in a situation where we have to rely on naming rights," Ed Reiskin, a board member and director of the Municipal Transportation Agency, said, according to the report. "I find it distasteful, philosophically, but I get it, logically — every dollar we get privately helps us fulfill our public mission."

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

The public transit center will be named Salesforce Transit Center, to the distaste of some.

(Project Architect: Pelli Clarke Pelli. Renderings courtesy of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority)

The deal includes the potential placement of Salesforce logos on 177 signs throughout the facility. It doesn't, however, include any signs on the white, cloud-like lattice that lines the exterior of the center, which will eventually bring together 11 different transit systems.

For those outside of the Bay Area, the naming agreement might not seem like such a big deal. But critics are upset that the agreement will allow a private company to slap its name on a public facility that's being built with public funds.

